Houston Attorney Willie Powells III Makes $10,000 Donation to 100 Black Men Houston

100 Black Men supports the black youth and city of Houston Personal Injury Lawyer and Community Leader, Willie Powells III making a difference in Houston

The Law Offices of Willie Powells III is proud to support educational and economic opportunities for black boys and young men in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local personal injury lawyer Willie D Powells III recently announced a $10,000 donation to the local Houston chapter of 100 Black Men of America, the largest network of African American male mentors in the United States.

The donation supported the organization’s “100 Knights in Shining Armor” Annual Black Tie Gala which took place on September 23rd, 2022. The Gala serves as an important fundraiser for 100 Black Men Houston to continue providing mentoring, education, health and wellness, and economic empowerment opportunities to young Black children in grades 6-12.

The 100 Black Men of America programs prepare young men and women to realize their highest potential, by creating viable solutions to address local and national issues affecting African American communities.

Located at One Arena Place in Houston, Texas, attorney Willie Powells III is a prominent local lawyer supporting personal injury cases, including but not limited to: car, motorcycle or truck accidents, catastrophic injury cases such as head, spine, and burn injuries, drunk driving injury accidents, and wrongful death claims. The Law Offices of Willie Powells III have won millions of dollars in injury settlements for its clients.

Through this charitable donation and others, The Law Offices of Willie Powells III show its dedication to supporting the local community and personal commitment to the clients it serves. The City of Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner recently issued a “City of Houston Community Outreach Proclamation” to the law firm, recognizing its charitable contributions and community outreach accomplishments.

“Myself and my team are proud to support local youth in Houston with this donation,” said attorney Willie Powells III. “The work this organization is doing is incredibly important to set up Houston’s Black students for future success.”

Powells is a proud member of The National Black Lawyers Top 100, National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys, and has been named in the Top Attorneys of North America – Millionaires Edition. He is also a 2019 Power Lawyer, and a Litigator of the Year in 2020 by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers. He was also named in the institute’s Top 10 Best Attorneys for Client Satisfaction award four years in a row.

