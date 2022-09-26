MDC and partners hosted Family Outdoors Day Sept. 24 in Lee’s Summit

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Fishing, archery, and throwing the atlatl were among the activities on Sept. 24 when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners hosted the free Family Outdoors Day at the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Lee’s Summit. The annual event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Family Outdoors Day is a celebration in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Co-hosts with MDC for the event were Ducks Unlimited and Nathan’s Catch. Visitors tried out fishing gear and fishing with coaching from volunteers. Nathan’s Catch gave away fishing rods and reels, tackle boxes, and sleeping bags to youths. Mammal furs were on display. MDC staff displayed and explained some of the equipment used for habitat management on wildlife areas, such as native seed drills.

MDC will offer another chance to celebrate the outdoors when the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center hosts a free Conservation Carnival from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 1401 N.W. Park Road in Blue Springs. That event will also feature nature exhibits, outdoor skill activities, and food trucks. For more information, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pk.