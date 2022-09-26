Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,059 in the last 365 days.

MDC and partners hosted Family Outdoors Day Sept. 24 in Lee’s Summit

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Fishing, archery, and throwing the atlatl were among the activities on Sept. 24 when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners hosted the free Family Outdoors Day at the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Lee’s Summit. The annual event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Family Outdoors Day is a celebration in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Co-hosts with MDC for the event were Ducks Unlimited and Nathan’s Catch. Visitors tried out fishing gear and fishing with coaching from volunteers. Nathan’s Catch gave away fishing rods and reels, tackle boxes, and sleeping bags to youths. Mammal furs were on display. MDC staff displayed and explained some of the equipment used for habitat management on wildlife areas, such as native seed drills.

MDC will offer another chance to celebrate the outdoors when the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center hosts a free Conservation Carnival from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 1401 N.W. Park Road in Blue Springs. That event will also feature nature exhibits, outdoor skill activities, and food trucks. For more information, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pk.

You just read:

MDC and partners hosted Family Outdoors Day Sept. 24 in Lee’s Summit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.