R&R Ranked #1 as a Top Work Place in 2022 and Receives a Managers Award
R&R Express was rated as a Top Workplace in Pittsburgh to work; ranked #1 out of all midsize companies and received a managers award.PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has recognized 105 Companies and Organizations in Greater Pittsburgh as Top Workplaces for 2022. Congratulations to all the winners throughout the greater Pittsburgh area. We are thrilled to announce that not only is R&R Express rated as a Top Workplace in Pittsburgh to work, we are ranked #1 out of all midsize companies and received a managers award. We have the best employees that exist in the logistics industry - THANK YOU! This is the first year R&R Express participated in this award.
Corporate culture is the only sustainable competitive advantage that is completely within the control of a company. We are so proud to have a culture where each and every employee is a part of developing that strong corporate culture. Our employees propel us towards winning awards like these. Without our employees this honor would not be possible! This award goes to the employees of R&R Express.
To learn more about R&R Express, Inc., head to shiprrexp.com.
About R&R Express, Inc.
R&R Express, Inc. is an asset-based company with a global network of partnerships. Its partnerships allow for a full array of end-to-end logistics and supply chain solutions including LTL, Intermodal, Rail Services, Heavy Haul, Refrigeration and Over Dimensional, Power Only, Final Mile, and International Logistics.
Elisa Krakowski
R&R
+1 412-920-1336
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other