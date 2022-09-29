Seven Women’s 20th Anniversary Celebrations Continue With New Fall/Winter Trends at Limelight
The Tiffany Rose Amelia Lace Dress and the Dawn OverBump Skirt are two of two of the most popular maternity clothes of for the fall/winter season.
Seven Women continues celebrating its 20th anniversary with a new batch of bold trends for the fall/winter season.
This season’s hues are a tribute to the static but living beauty fall and winter colours bring to our lives.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven Women continues to celebrate its 20th anniversary with new collections of bold trends for the fall/winter season. This year welcomes all-time classic glimpses of autumn colours and trends reflected in the latest Hollywood movies to regal outfits for winter formals from allied brands Tiffany Rose, Seraphine and Ripe Maternity.
This summer took us back to the 80s with all the action of Top Gun: Maverick; this nostalgic pinch to the heart brought new tendencies that will stay all fall/winter and possibly longer. Jennifer Connelly, AKA "Penny," put the so-called Mom-jeans back in vogue.
Some other maternity jeans on trend are the Tyler Classic Boyfriend Cut by Ripe and our best-selling maternity jeans, the Rebel, in both petite and regular length. The adjustable elastic inside the waistband made this true-classic fit like it was made to measure, making it ideal for wearing before, during, and after the pregnancy. This classy denim comes in black, navy, and indigo; the latter is everyone’s favourite.
The fashion show continues down to the lower body, and the Dawn maternity skirt highlights the bump and is best paired with crop tops and tops that can be tucked in. It’s the latest trend in maternity fashion, and we love it. Go from casual to a formal look for dinner or a visit back to the office before the big day with this versatile Over-The-Bump Skirt made with LENZING ECOVERO eco fabrics. Style this skirt with almost everything, from tops, shirts, tees, and slip tops.
The winter season is fast approaching, so choosing a dress for Christmas parties can be more challenging than beating the holiday rush during late December. A total mission gift-impossible.
“This season’s hues are a tribute to the static but living beauty fall and winter colours bring to our lives,” says Seven Women Co-founder Stephanie Ingram. “The strong terracotta, deep olive, claret, navy blue, and indigo paint the panorama with beautiful tops, sweaters, and denim for all occasions.”
In light of this, Seven Women has selected the perfect dress for the holiday events: the Tiffany Rose Amelia Lace Dress. This elegant attire comes in various winter colours and styles, from the femme fatale coveted claret to the graceful Navy blue.
“Each piece is made with stretch lace fabrics to favour fit and be the comfiest formal dress ever worn,” said Stephanie. “Perfectly made for expecting mothers looking to feel and look safe and confident during the holiday season.”
Seven Women is a leading maternity clothing store in Canada committed to helping women enjoy their pregnancy with the most comfortable and trendy clothes for every time of day and event.
Life continues when you’re expecting. Feel safe and secure that you look fabulous and confident everywhere you go.
If you would like more information about this topic or any other news related to Seven Women, please call 416-949-6687 or contact info@sevenwoman.ca.
