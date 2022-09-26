The Outlaw Ocean Project Debuts The Outlaw Ocean Podcast,An Immersive Series Based on Reporting by Journalist Ian Urbina
There are few remaining frontiers on our planet. Perhaps the wildest, and least understood, are the world’s oceans. ”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanning more than eight years of reporting at sea on all seven oceans and more than three dozen countries, The Outlaw Ocean Podcast made a much-anticipated debut on Monday, September 26, 2022. The seven-part series was created and produced by The Outlaw Ocean Project, in collaboration with CBC Podcasts and the L.A. Times.
— Ian Urbina, Director of The Outlaw Ocean Project
The Outlaw Ocean Podcast is based on reporting by investigative journalist Ian Urbina. The series explores a gritty and lawless realm rarely seen, populated by traffickers and smugglers, pirates and mercenaries, wreck thieves and repo men, vigilante conservationists and elusive poachers, seabound abortion providers, clandestine oil dumpers, shackled slaves and cast-adrift stowaways.
The Outlaw Ocean began as an acclaimed series of investigative reporting for The New York Times. After leaving the Times, Ian developed the reporting into a New York Times bestselling book and founded The Outlaw Ocean Project, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing these stories to audiences around the world through expanded reporting and innovative multimedia projects.
The Outlaw Ocean Podcast now adapts this incredible collection of stories into an immersive audio documentary series, bringing the stories to life in a previously unheard way.
“The podcast aims to not merely describe The Outlaw Ocean to our audience with language, but to bring them inside it, through sound, by immersing them in the unforgettable and utterly singular sensory universe of the high seas,” said Urbina.
These stories are framed by an extensive series of new studio interviews with Ian Urbina, plus exclusive interviews with additional guests who contribute depth to each episode.
In the debut episode, a ten-minute slow-motion slaughter captured by a cell phone camera shows a group of unarmed men at sea, possibly 15 of them, killed one by one by a semiautomatic weapon after which the culprits pose for celebratory selfies.
The story explores the explosion of violence on the high seas, how Somali piracy is often used as a pretext for bloodletting by private security guards and the reasons that offshore crime often happens with impunity.
You can listen to The Outlaw Ocean Podcast on all podcast platforms, such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, CBC Listen and Amazon Music.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
The Outlaw Ocean Podcast Trailer