DISCO Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide eDiscovery Early Case Assessment Software 2022 Vendor Assessment

DISCO LAW, a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, today announced it was recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide eDiscovery Early Case Assessment Software 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US48970222 September 2022).

Review continues to be the costly aspect of ediscovery despite technological advances. Proficiency at early case assessment continues to be a hallmark of mature ediscovery practitioners. This IDC MarketScape evaluates vendors participating in the worldwide ediscovery software market with a focus on functionality for early case assessment. This vendor evaluation is based on a comprehensive criterion expected to be most conducive to success in providing tools to enable collecting, processing, culling, and analyzing data in conjunction with investigations and litigations. The evaluation criteria emphasize capabilities and strategies that enable the minimization of the data corpus and mitigate cost.

DISCO Ediscovery uses advanced AI to automate much of the ediscovery process, saving legal departments from costly and cumbersome manual tasks. Scaling from small investigations to the largest, most complex litigation today, DISCO Ediscovery helps legal professionals get to the facts of the matter faster, empowering teams to focus more on the substantive work that drives better legal outcomes. Topic clustering features lets users manage ECA the modern way, quickly identifying common themes by showing clusters of documents organized by topics. The index allows users to quickly select topics that are likely relevant to a case, then promote those groups of documents to active review incrementally, ultimately saving on review costs.

"As innovation continues to impact and disrupt the legal world, we've seen a growing demand for cloud-native and SaaS-based solutions that improve areas like investigations, ediscovery, and case management," said Ryan O'Leary, IDC Research Director, Privacy and Legal Technology. "DISCO has matured to become a comprehensive platform that legal professionals rely on for boosting productivity and driving greater operational efficiencies."

The IDC MarketScape recognized DISCO's strengths in the following areas:

Corporate toolkit: The value prop of DISCO's ECA capabilities is aligned with corporate legal departments. DISCO can take learnings from review and metadata of documents and backport it to the ECA stage to leverage insights.

Ease-of-use: Every customer interviewed in conjunction with this research indicated that ease of use of the overall platform was a major factor in their purchase decision. One customer indicated that previous tools required days of training for their end users, but DISCO required no additional training as the tool was intuitive and consumerized.

"When it comes to embracing innovation and the usage of automation tools, legal teams aren't just demanding great technologies — they're also looking for consumerized, market-ready solutions that are intuitive and easy to use," said DISCO Chief Product Officer Kevin Smith. "Our solutions and their ability to help legal teams achieve better legal outcomes in a more efficient and tech-enabled way is what sets DISCO apart. Being named an IDC MarketScape Leader further underscores why we've become the platform of choice for legal professionals."

About DISCO

DISCO LAW provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

