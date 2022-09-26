2022 Deseret News Home Show Opens October 7 with HGTV's Unsellable Houses' Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb Appearing on the Design Stage

The 2022 Deseret News Home Show opens its doors on Friday, October 7, 2022 and continues through Sunday, October 9 at the Mountain America Expo Center. This fall, the Home Show team welcomes home designers and real estate mavens, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of HGTV's Unsellable Houses, plus over 275 home experts, local designers, landscape specialists and builders join the lineup

HGTV stars and twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb are known for transforming one tough-to-sell home after another. The sisters' talent for helping homeowners sell their lifeless, "unsellable" homes shone brightly on the big screen, helping them quickly become go-to experts for homeowners, designers and DIYers around the nation. They will share their experience in DIY and home renovation on the Design Stage presented by Van Sickle Design & Drafting on Friday, October 7 at 6 p.m.; and Saturday, October 8 at 1 p.m.

Also, the Home Show is showcasing the creative ideas of local designers and experts—Michael Hewitt of King Construction, James Batton The Arborist and Darrin Campbell of Cobble Creek Countertops. Catch them on the Design Stage on Friday, October 7 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 pm; Saturday, October 8 at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.; and Sunday, October 9 at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

This season, the Deseret News Home Show will also feature over 275 experts on hand to help home show goers gather inspiration for their own homes and get the professional assistance they need with their next home project.

The Deseret News Home Show

Dates:

Friday, October 7, 2022 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, October 8, 2022 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, October 9, 2022 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (at the door) $12.00

Adults (online only) $10.00

Seniors $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

Weekend Pass $15.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, October 7, 2022. Must present valid ID at the Will Call.

For more information and tickets, please visit DeseretNewsHomeShow.com.

