Global Medical Adhesives & Sealants Market Report 2022 - Primary Growth Strategies Include Addressing Unmet Bonding Challenges Across Applications
The study discusses cyanoacrylates, acrylics, epoxies, polyurethanes, silicones, polysulfides, glass ionomer cement (GIC), phosphate- & carboxylate-based, and natural resin-based chemical types. Natural resin-based includes fibrin-based, plasma & protein-based, cellulose-based, peptides-based, chitosan-based, collagen lysine-based, and albumin-based.
The applications considered are medical device assembly and protective wear, internal medical, external medical, and dental. The formulation technologies discussed are water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, and UV/light curing. Regional volume consumption and revenue estimates are provided for every medical application, along with revenue and volume estimates by chemistry and formulation technology. The study discusses global market shares for the top medical adhesives and sealants manufacturers.
Medical adhesives and sealants play a vital role in dental applications, bonding and sealing of medical devices, instruments, aids, and equipment, and internal and external medical applications. A rising number of medical procedures that require adhesion and sealing and a preference for adhesive and sealant-based bonding in medical procedures will drive demand. In addition, the growing medical device and protective wear end-use industries will contribute to market growth in the next few years.
Frequent unavailability of shipping facilities, plants due to shutdowns, and raw materials since the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 translated into supply chain disruptions, raw material and labor price increase, and simultaneous rise in transportation and ocean freight costs. The current Russo-Ukrainian war is affecting the raw material prices of some adhesives. With these macroeconomic factor challenges and to maintain a smooth flow of raw materials and distribution capabilities, medical adhesives and sealants manufacturers will need to develop effective strategies to manage the timeliness, pricing, and quality of their inventories in the next few years.
The medical adhesives and sealants market faces the challenge of the rising need for innovative chemistries. These will cater to the currently unmet needs of customers, such as effective bonding of the restorative material to dentin in dental applications and the ability to bond dissimilar substrates in medical device assembly applications.
Developing new, high-performance, innovative chemistries and other factors will contribute to higher prices, thereby revenue growth. In addition, an increasing population of patients requiring surgical, dental, and external medical services and simultaneous rise in the medical device assembly and protective wear industry will contribute to market growth.
All the above needs will increase the medical adhesives and sealants volume and contribute to their demand growth in the next 7 years.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Medical Adhesives & Sealants
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Geographic Scope
- Key Growth Metrics
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share by Application
- Key Competitors by Application
- Revenue Share Analysis by Application
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Medical Devices and Protective Wear
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Forecast Analysis by Formulation Technology
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Internal Medical
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Forecast Analysis by Formulation Technology
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - External Medical
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-use
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Dental
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Volume Forecast by Formulation Technology
- Forecast Analysis by Formulation Technology
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
7 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Collaborating to Develop Innovative Dental Adhesives
- Growth Opportunity 2: Development of Innovative Chemistries to Address Unmet Medical Device Assembly Needs
- Growth Opportunity 3: Expansion Through Strategic Acquisitions
8 Next Steps
