Equature to Release Connect 911 - A live data tool to provide first responders with detailed situational awareness

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 1, 2022, Equature will be releasing Equature Connect; a full-scale situational awareness tool to assist all facets of public safety. Equature Connect streams live video, real-time location, and audio directly from a 9-1-1 caller's smartphone to dispatch and first responders. Streams can be shared between multiple parties so that both dispatch and field responders are aware of the situation unfolding. With user discretion built-in, users can determine whether they want to blur the video to view only location while using the tool. Connect also provides the ability for field responders to listen in to 9-1-1 calls as they are taking place.

Equature Connect streams live video, location, and audio directly from a 9-1-1 caller's smartphone to dispatch.

Effective communication and situational awareness are two of the most crucial elements of effective teamwork. Having a system in place to deliver critical information both quickly and accurately is critical for every organization. Equature Connect delivers live video, audio, and real-time location back to central command to improve response times and save lives. Users can share the live video streams, real-time 9-1-1 audio, and real-time location information to give rescuers the information they need to quickly assess a situation and prepare for whatever challenge may arise.

As first responders arrive on the scene of an incident, accurate information about the scene is critical to make rapid decisions and manage the scene safely. Being able to visualize the situation using live information feeds provides a critical advantage that text-based alerts cannot provide. It allows responders to understand the size and scope of the emergency quickly so they can determine how best to deploy resources to ensure the best possible outcome for the victim. The real-time video feed is also extremely helpful when responding officers can see the scene before they arrive at the scene. When officers are not able to see the incident firsthand, they can use the video feed to help them develop initial theories about what has happened and assign appropriate personnel and resources to the scene accordingly. This enables them to respond more quickly and effectively than they would if they were relying on a verbal description alone.

To learn more about Equature Connect and sign up for a free 30-day trial, please visit: https://www.equature.com/connect or contact us at info@equature.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equature-to-release-connect-911---a-live-data-tool-to-provide-first-responders-with-detailed-situational-awareness-301633391.html

SOURCE Equature

