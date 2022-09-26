Health-E Commerce debunks Flexible Spending Account (FSA) myths in preparation for December 31 use-it-or-lose-it deadline

As confusion and uncertainty about FSA changes remains high, FSA Store is clearing up common misconceptions that may cause consumers to forfeit funds

More than 30 million Americans are enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs), but most are not aware of what their spending deadline is or how to use these tax-advantaged funds. As employers across the country are conducting open enrollment meetings for 2023 health benefits, now is the perfect time to educate individuals and families about FSAs and to debunk some common myths that may cause consumers to miss out on the tax advantages of enrolling in an FSA or – worse yet – lose their hard-earned healthcare dollars to a missed deadline.

Health-E Commerce, parent brand to FSAstore.com, the first and leading online marketplace that sells exclusively FSA-eligible products, is on a mission to educate account holders about these myths so they can use, not lose, their FSA funds before the December 31 deadline.

"Many consumers – and even many employers – do not realize that the COVID-inspired FSA extensions expire in December, which makes it critical this year for account holders to understand what their deadline is, how much they have remaining in their accounts, and if they have a rollover or grace period option," said Preston Farrington, CEO of Health-E Commerce. "By dispelling these myths and educating consumers about FSA rules, our team at Health-E Commerce is helping consumers get the most out of their tax-free healthcare dollars."

4 FSA myth busters to help consumers make smart money moves

