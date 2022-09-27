SaaS Startup JourneyTrack hires veteran sales and marketing leads
Leveraging the concept of fractional services, this high potential startups taps into deeply experienced talent to round out its seasoned management team.
Miami-based JourneyTrack, an enterprise SaaS customer experience platform founded in 2021 today announced the addition of John Giannitsis as Chief Revenue Officer to its leadership team. John brings 20+ years of progressive sales leadership in technology, SaaS and customer/employee experience at blue chip enterprises like Computer Associates and IBM, as well as Keynote Systems. In recent years, he has led sales for notable startups Electric Cloud, Dossier.work, and Ultimate Suite. "I am excited to join JourneyTrack and am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and spearheading revenue growth for this innovative and amazing B2B company," commented John Giannitsis.
— Ania Rodriguez
Earlier this year, veteran marketer and brand builder Claudia Panfil joined the organization as Chief Marketing Officer. Claudia’s background includes strategic marketing roles for global organizations like Rubbermaid and DHL Express, among others. She was also part of the executive team that drove Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCLH) successful IPO. In 2019, Claudia became a certified mentor for startups and small businesses, and she has been guiding and advising entrepreneurs for the last several years. Said Claudia Panfil, “JourneyTrack is a game-changing platform for enterprise customer experience teams, and I’m excited to bring this brand to life. It’s so rewarding to engage new audiences with an amazing solution that so many customers already love.”
Leveraging the concept of fractional services allows this high potential startup, which was recently recognized by Venture Atlanta as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast, to take advantage of deeply experienced talent. “We are thrilled to attract executives of this caliber to round out our seasoned leadership team for JourneyTrack,” said Ania Rodriguez, CEO and Founder. “John and Claudia bring a wealth of experience to their respective areas. We are well-positioned to scale quickly to engage more world-renowned enterprises, and to continue our mission of humanizing the customer experience globally.”
About JourneyTrack: JourneyTrack has pioneered a customer-first, enterprise-grade SaaS experience management platform, enabling organizations to understand, optimize, and prioritize their customer experience. Brands struggle to deliver the seamless journeys consumers demand across physical and digital channels, geographies, demographics, and more. JourneyTrack allows them to create, govern, and democratize personas and end-to-end user journeys across the organization, harnessing actionable insights and benchmarking improvements over time, with the goal of delivering ideal customer experiences - globally. This cloud-based collaboration suite is designed to handle the complexities and needs of enterprise-level teams, and it was created with input from 15 world-renowned brands to ensure it fills the gaps and challenges they face.
