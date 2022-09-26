Strategy Consulting Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 63,246.1 Million at a Healthy CAGR of 5.7% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Strategy Consulting Market Research Report: Information by Vertical, Service, Region, and Organization size—Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 63,246.1 million by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 5.7% during the assessment timeframe.

Strategy Consulting Market Overview:

Strategy consulting is also a boardroom or strategic advisory. This kind of consulting is performed to inform companies on high-level decisions in a way that is objective and uses in-depth knowledge of the particular industry to be capable of offering the best results. Various consultants consider strategic counseling as one of the leading consultancy services in the professional services industry. This kind of counseling focuses on developing organizational functional or corporate strategies. There are various aspects beneficial to the Strategy Consulting market, such as growing competition among businesses and the increasing need for strategic business planning.

Strategy Consulting Market Competitive Analysis

The list of prominent participants across the global strategy consulting market includes the companies such as:

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

McKinsey & Company

Deloitte Touche Tomatsu Limited

Boston Consulting Group

Kearney

Bain & Company Inc.

Accenture

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) (Booz & Co.)

CGI Inc.

Ernst & Young Ltd.

Roland Berger LLC

KPMG International Cooperative (KPMG)

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Oliver Wyman)

Mercer, LLC

The Hackett Group, Inc.

The global market for strategic counseling has increased in the last few years. The primary parameter supporting the market's growth is the required strategic planning to raise productivity and prevent high potential losses. Furthermore, the requirement for developing business capabilities to reach and surpass the evolving requirements is boosting the growth of the global market for strategic consulting over the assessment era. On the other hand, the aspects like lack of awareness and cost of the service may restrict the market's growth.

Strategy Consulting Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 63,246.1 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Integration of Technologies with Consulting Services Key Market Drivers Growing Need for Competitive Advantage o Digital transformation driving growth of consulting services

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global strategy consulting market has recently increased, given the rising requirements for competitive advantage and the incorporation of technologies with consulting services.

Strategy Consulting Market Restraints

On the other hand, the lack of experts may restrict the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The global health crisis in the form of COVID-19 has had a massive impact on the majority of the industry areas across the globe. The travel restrictions and social distancing norms imposed by governments across the globe have led to causing massive disruptions in the supply chain networks for the majority of market areas. Unlike other market areas, the global market for strategy consulting has witnessed positive growth during the pandemic. On the other hand, with all the financial and industrial activities returning to normal, the global strategy consulting market is predicted to grow substantially over the coming years.

Strategy Consulting Market Segment Analysis

Among all the services, the strategy & operations segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global market for strategy consulting over the review timeframe. The primary aspect supporting the segment's growth is using conventional and digital approaches to lower operational expenses and improve productivity. Furthermore, the growing number of acquisitions and mergers across various industries also demands more reliable business operations and ways to integrate or implement business strategies among the companies.

Based on the size of organizations, the SME segment is predicted to secure the top position across the global market for strategy consulting over the review timeframe. The segment's growth is credited mainly to the need to understand the shortage of capital for expansion. Furthermore, the growing focus on managerial and productivity training can favor the strategy consulting market.

Among all the industry verticals, the IT & telecommunication segment is anticipated to lead the global market for strategy consulting over the assessment era. The central aspect supporting the segment's growth is the fight for customers and the convergence of mobile and fixed services. Furthermore, the demand for online sales across various industry verticals is creating various challenges for companies to transfer their sales channel model, which is also predicted to influence the segment's growth over the review timeframe. This encourages strategy consulting adoption across various markets and catalyzes the segment's growth over the coming years.

Strategy Consulting Market Regional Analysis

The global market for strategic consulting is analyzed across five major regions: South America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

The MRFR research reports suggest that the North American region will lead the global market for strategic consulting over the review timeframe. The presence of prominent leaders across the region is the primary aspect supporting the regional market growth. The regional market secured the top position across the global market in the year 2021. The report further predicts the market to thrive substantially over the assessment era at a healthy CAGR of over 5.3%. The volatile marketplace across the US economy, along with the present changes in government regulation, is the prime parameter catalyzing the growth of the regional market. The region is known to have prominent leaders such as BCG, Deloitte, IBM, and PricewaterhouseCoopers integrating into their business models, enabling them to cater to several end-user domains.

The strategy consulting market for the European region secured the second position across the global market in 2021. The regional market is anticipated to grow substantially over the review timeframe at a healthy CAGR of approximately 5.9%. The installment of outsourced management consultants in government across the UK has rarely proved challenging because of the perceptions of varied value for money.

The strategy consulting market for the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to exhibit the highest growth rate over the assessment era. The reports by MRFR suggest that the regional market will grow substantially at the maximum CAGR of approximately 7.1% during the assessment timeframe. Australia and New Zealand are some of the prime nations contributing to the growth of the regional market for strategy consulting. Traditionally, the government has had a more significant part in offering several services and infrastructure across New Zealand than in other nations. The aspects such as historical political backing for government service supply, limited capital markets, and inadequate size in the private sector are likely to boost the growth of the regional market over the coming years.

