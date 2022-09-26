/EIN News/ -- New York, N.Y., United States, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntekabio (KOSDAQ:226330.KQ), a global AI drug discovery and development company, will present its neoantigen prediction technology NEO-ARS™ at the CRI-ENCI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference (CICON22): Translating Science into Survival, Sep. 28 – Oct. 1, 2022.

Hyun Joo, Ph.D., senior principal scientist at the Syntekabio USA, will present AI-driven 3D structure-based neoantigen prediction and its implication on immuno-oncology therapy during Poster Session B. The full abstract is included in the conference app and will be available online via the AACR journal, Cancer Immunology Research.

WHAT: AI-driven 3D structure-based neoantigen prediction and its implication on immuno-oncology therapy

DATE: Friday, Sep. 30

TIME: 12:15 pm – 2:15 pm

LOCATION: New York Hilton Midtown, Americas Hall I

NOTES: Syntekabio USA President Kilyoung Kim is available to speak with the media onsite. For one-on-one meeting request and information about Syntekabio’s AI drug discovery cloud platform services, contact the New York office at +1 (212) 371-2544 or admin.usa@syntekabio.com.

About Syntekabio

Syntekabio is a global artificial intelligence (AI) and big data-based drug discovery and development company, headquartered in South Korea since 2009, with its US operations bringing innovative technologies and science to create transformative medicines worldwide that are compliant with international standards to cure diseases and improve people's lives. Find out more about DeepMatcher®, NEO-ARS™, NGS-ARS™ and PGM-ARS™ at www.syntekabio.com.





For original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/syntekabio-kosdaq-226330-kq-presents-neoantigen-prediction-technology-at-cancer-immunotherapy-conference-cicon22/9313059

