Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,860 in the last 365 days.

The Health Care Transformation Task Force Releases Industry and Consumer Perspectives on Medicare Advantage

The brief describes how MA's cost-sharing, supplemental benefits, and care coordination establish a flexible runway for payers and providers.

This resource highlights both the positive aspects of MA, as well as opportunities for improvement to be an even more valuable driver of value-based care.”
— Emily Brower, HCTTF Chair
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Health Care Transformation Task Force (Task Force) released a new resource highlighting the Medicare Advantage (MA) program’s value proposition as an effective driver of value-based care and related alternative payment models (APMs). This resource, titled “Industry and Consumer Perspectives on Medicare Advantage as an Effective Driver of Value Transformation,” describes how MA’s cost-sharing, supplemental benefits, care coordination and performance accountability elements establish a flexible runway for payers and providers who want to participate in value-focused collaborations.

“Health care organizations continuously seek productive strategies to provide coordinated, person-centered care through value-based payment models,” said Jeff Micklos, Task Force Executive Director. “This resource reflects how MA is well positioned as a learning lab for payers and providers interested in collaborating on innovative payment and care delivery models.”

MA continues to grow at a significant rate, both in terms of beneficiary enrollment and the number of MA plans available. “The MA program is growing and deemed valuable by both enrollees and our provider partners,” said Angela Meoli, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Initiatives, CVS Health, and Task Force Vice Chair. “The program has inherent flexibilities that allow plans and providers to innovate in ways that traditional Medicare cannot.”

MA provides an important platform for payers and providers to develop the infrastructure and partnership necessary to improve outcomes through value-based care. As the program grows, opportunities remain for MA to serve enrollees and other stakeholders even better. “MA allows payers and providers to work together to serve a growing population of Medicare beneficiaries with increasingly complex conditions and concerns,” said Emily Brower, Senior Vice President for Clinical Integration and Physician Services, Trinity Health, and Task Force Chair. “This resource highlights both the positive aspects of MA, as well as opportunities for improvement to be an even more valuable driver of value-based care.”

For more information please visit https://hcttf.org

ABOUT THE HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE

Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG.

TASK FORCE MEMBERS

Aetna • agilon health • Aledade •  American Academy of Family Physicians •  Anthem, Inc. • ApolloMed • Archway Health • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina • Blue Shield of California • Cambia Health Solutions • Clarify Health • Cleveland Clinic • CommonSpirit Health • Community Catalyst • Connections Health Solutions • Curana Health • Evolent Health • Families USA • Health [at] Scale • Heritage Provider Network • Included Health • Innovaccer • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • Mass General Brigham • MedStar Health • Mental Health America • National Partnership for Women & Families • OPN Healthcare • Premier • PSW • Sentara Healthcare • Signify Health • Sun River Health • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority  • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust

Charlotte Burnett
Health Care Transformation Task Force
charlotte.burnett@hcttf.org

You just read:

The Health Care Transformation Task Force Releases Industry and Consumer Perspectives on Medicare Advantage

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.