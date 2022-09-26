U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Steve Chabot for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District

Lebanon, OH – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Steve Chabot (R) to represent Ohio’s First Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Rep. Steve Chabot’s strong record of leadership and delivering results for the constituents of southwest Ohio are significant,” said Ryan Gleason, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Manager, Great Lakes Regional Office. “Congressman Chabot understands the challenges and economic needs facing the workforce and families in Ohio, and he is committed to pro-growth policies and free enterprise solutions that will move our nation forward. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Rep. Chabot in his re-election.”

“I’m incredibly honored to have the support of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the many incredible businesses they and their affiliated regional and local chamber organizations represent in Ohio and the First Congressional District,” Congressman Chabot said. “I’m proud of my record of delivering results for our business community and hardworking families and am focused on addressing the unprecedented challenges they face from record inflation, supply chain pressures, labor shortages, soaring energy costs, tax hikes, and more. I look forward to leveraging my depth of experience, proven ability to build consensus and get things done on a bipartisan basis, and willingness to stand up and vocally oppose misguided policies in the next Congress to unleash the full power of American enterprise and small business to create greater prosperity for our region and our nation.”

“Rep. Chabot is a demonstrated leader in Congress. During my 10 years on Capitol Hill, I saw firsthand Steve’s ability to promote a pro-business agenda for the people of southeast Ohio,” said former Congressman Steve Stivers, President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. “He understands the importance of reducing excessive tax burdens on American businesses and advocating for small businesses. I congratulate Rep. Chabot on receiving this well-earned endorsement from the U.S. Chamber. Ohio’s business community looks forward to seeing him again in the next Congress.”