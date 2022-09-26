Medical Cannabis Market - Key Takeaways from Latest Publication Released

North America is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market during the forecast period, owing to legalization of cannabis in both the U.S. & Canada

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Cannabis Market business research report assesses the current as well as upcoming performance of the market, and also brand-new trends in the market. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Medical Cannabis Market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. The medical cannabis market statistics within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics. Global medical cannabis market size was valued at $6.82 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $53.85 Billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 23.60% from 2021 to 2030.

Medical cannabis, also known as medical marijuana (MMJ), is prescribed by physicians for their patients for the treatment of various diseases, including chronic pain, cancer, depression, diabetes, arthritis, glaucoma, epilepsy, migraines, AIDS, and Alzheimer’s. The use of cannabis as medicine has not been rigorously tested due to production and governmental restrictions, resulting in limited clinical research to define the safety and efficacy of using cannabis to treat diseases.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Aurora marijuana Inc.,

Canopy Growth Corporation.,

Cronos Group Inc.,

Maricann Group, Inc.,

Medical Marijuana, Inc.,

OrganiGram Holding Inc.,

Terra Tech Corp.,

Tikun Olam Ltd.,

Tilray, Inc.,

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of medical cannabis market research to identify potential medical cannabis market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global medical cannabis market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Legalization of cannabis across various regions, rise in awareness among consumers regarding health benefits of cannabis and its growing medical application, and novel product development with increased R & D activities are some factors, which boost growth of the market. Furthermore, cannabis legalization in Asia-Pacific is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for market growth. However, complex regulatory structure for the usage of cannabis, and social stigma related to cannabis are expected to hinder growth of the market.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

Medical Cannabis Market Segmentation by Product Type: Buds/Marijuana Flower, Cannabis Extracts, Oil, Tinctures, and Others

Medical Cannabis Market Segmentation by Application: Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, and Others

Medical Cannabis Market Segmentation by End User: Pharmaceutical, Research & Development Centers

The report provides revenue forecast with sales, sales growth rate, and revenue growth rate forecasts of the global Medical Cannabis Market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are provided to understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

The medical cannabis market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global medical cannabis market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

