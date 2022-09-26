Southeast Kansas attorney and municipal judge to serve as honorary bailiff ...

TOPEKA—Longtime attorney and municipal judge Rick Tucker has had his share of days in court, but he will take on a new role when the Supreme Court comes to Parsons.

Tucker was selected to be honorary bailiff at the Supreme Court’s special session, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 3, at Parsons High School.

“I am excited to be able to ‘suit up’ and serve as bailiff for the Supreme Court in the presence of my community,” Tucker said.

Chief Judge Lori Bolton-Fleming nominated Tucker for the position, noting his nearly half-century of service to the southeast Kansas legal community.

“Rick represents everything good, noble, and just about the legal profession,” Fleming said. “He makes all of us here in southeast Kansas very proud.”

Tucker has served southeast Kansas as both an attorney and a municipal judge. Before his retirement in 2021, he worked in private practice for 49 years and as city attorney for St. Paul for 47 years, city attorney for Oswego for 16 years, and USD 506 attorney for 17 years. He continues to serve as a municipal judge in Parsons, a position he’s held since 1988.

Tucker also served on the 11th Judicial District Nominating Committee for 40 years.

When there is a judge vacancy in a merit-selection district, the nominating commission accepts nominations, interviews nominees, and recommends three to five people to the governor for consideration to fill the vacancy. The governor decides whom to appoint. If it’s a magistrate judge vacancy, the commission follows the same process and decides on its own who is appointed.

“His knowledge and wisdom were put to use as a member of the nominating commission for many years,” Fleming said. “Many of us currently sitting on the bench are here because Rick saw our potential to be good jurists.”

As honorary bailiff, Tucker will call to order the audience assembled at Parsons High School, and then the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases.

“I hope those watching will gain a better understanding of the structure of our judicial system, how it functions, and the appellate process,” said Tucker.