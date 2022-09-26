50 Years of Fighting for the Rights of Incarcerated People

Fifty-one years ago this month, prisoners at Attica Correctional Facility in upstate New York rebelled over extreme crowding, racism, and brutal living conditions. They took control of the prison and sought to negotiate with state officials over their demands. Four days later, the uprising was crushed in a massive assault by the state police, National Guard, and corrections officers. Forty-three people lost their lives, most of them killed by law enforcement during the retaking of the prison. The Attica rebellion shone a much-needed light on the appalling conditions in U.S. prisons. The uprising, and its bloody suppression, sparked the beginning of the modern prisoners’ rights movement. Just a few months later, in 1972, the ACLU established the National Prison Project with the help of attorneys from the Attica legal support team.

Fifty years later, the National Prison Project fights every day to ensure that conditions in prisons, jails, and other places of detention comply with U.S. and international law, and meet minimal standards of health, safety, and human decency. We also work to end the laws and policies that have given the United States the highest incarceration rate in the world and led to the grotesque overrepresentation of people of color among the incarcerated population. Over the years we’ve won lasting and significant victories for the rights of incarcerated people. In 1992, we represented Keith Hudson, a man incarcerated in Louisiana’s infamous Angola prison. While handcuffed and shackled, Mr. Hudson was beaten by two corrections officers, while their supervisor looked on and told them “not to have too much fun.” The beating left his face bruised and swollen, loosened his teeth, and cracked his dental plate.

The State of Louisiana didn’t dispute these facts, but argued that the beating didn’t violate the Constitution because Mr. Hudson didn’t suffer “significant injury.” The U.S. Supreme Court forcefully rejected that argument, ruling that “when prison officials maliciously and sadistically use force to cause harm, contemporary standards of decency always are violated.” Shawanna Nelson was six months pregnant when she was incarcerated in Arkansas in 2003. Three months later, after going into labor, she was taken to a local hospital where corrections officers shackled her legs to opposite sides of the bed. The shackles caused Ms. Nelson cramps and intense pain, as she could not adjust her position during contractions. She was unshackled during delivery, but was immediately re-shackled after the birth of her son. After childbirth, the use of shackles caused her to soil herself because she could not be unshackled quickly enough to get to a toilet.