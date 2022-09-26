Chef David Steven Rosov, CEO of Palm Beach Personal Chefs, is now offering cooking classes in Florida.

Chef David Steven Rosov, CEO of Palm Beach Personal Chefs, now offers cooking classes in Florida.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef David Steven Rosov, CEO of Palm Beach Personal Chefs, now offers cooking classes in South Florida. This is part of his endeavor to mentor the next generation of cooks and leave a legacy.

Chef Rosov has established himself as one of the best personal private freelance chefs in Florida, offering culinary services and classes for home. office or yacht's, offering excxclusivly some of the most exotic cuisines on the market. He has ensured that every meal he makes guarantees his clients total satisfaction. Most customers credit him for the attention to detail in every meal the chef directs his team and students to to create.

Besides making memorable experiances and cusines , Rosov has ensured that he has an efficient system for delivering customer orders. That’s why in the decade's that chef Rosov has been running Palm Beach Personal Chefs, he has seen the number of orders they receive from homes, yachts, offices rise significantly.

Through the classes, aspiring future chefs will not only learn how to cook, but learn the intricacies of running a successful personal private chef or entrenpenuer. To ensure that the students internalize everything they learn, they will be taught in small intimate classes. This will ensure that each student gets ample time with Chef David Rosov, asking questions where need be, until they are fully conversant with the concepts and be good ambassadors of the Palm Beach Personal Chefs.

While commenting on the cooking classes, Chef Rosov said,

“Having been in the business for over 3 decades and now a Chef of repute, I believe I have a duty to help others achieve the same level of success. With these classes and many others that will come after, I expect to mentor a whole new generation of chefs. It’s a challanging goal, but I believe I can achieve it.”

Anyone who wishes to join the classes can make inquiries through the Palm Beach Personal Chefs website, or contact David Rosov via Instagram at

https://www.instagram.com/palm_beach_chefs/?hl=en.

Or Call (772) 218-5688

Chef David Rosov is the founder and CEO of Palm Beach Personal Chefs. David Rosov developed an interest in exotic meals at a young age. He initially trained in culinary arts at the family-owned fined-dining restaurant, which got him interested in not just food but fine dining. His passion for fine dining is evident in the multiple awards that he has won over the years, including the LA Best Private Chef in 1998 . He has also been able to serve famous clients such as hotel magnet Barron Hilton and featured at the playboy mansion events including on Television productions shows such as American Idol, Will and Grace , Mad TV, commercials Folgers featuring Wayne Gretzky, Disney productions, including events for Roger Waters of Pink Floyd on Flamingo Cay, Andros island Bahamas , Dr. Dre and David Copperffiled on the exclusive private island of Musha Cay, Bahamas , Venues on Turks and Caicos , Bermuda, Including international ambassadors, professional athletes, politictions and heads of state in Washington DC inluding 5 years of yachting and tours to Brazil, the Cote de Azur French Riviera, Monaco, Sardinia and the Italian Riviera coastal regions.

Palm Beach Personal Chefs has more than 35 years in the culinary business. Chef Rosov is a leader known for world-class cuisines that clients can order from home, office, or even yachts. Palm Beach Personal Chefs has made a name for itself for its cuisine-traditional and modern refined gastonomic custom styled foods that are all made under the careful guidance of Chef David Rosov. To learn more about Palm Beach Personal Chefs services, visit the website at https://palmbeachpersonalchefs.com/.

