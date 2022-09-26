Submit Release
Police Recover Stolen Firearm On Scene Of Single Vehicle Crash Involving Suspected Impaired Driver In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(FORESTVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police recovered a loaded stolen firearm while on the scene of a single vehicle crash involving a suspected impaired driver in Prince George’s County this weekend.

The accused is identified as John Michael Brand, 40, of White Plains, Maryland. Brand is charged with firearm possession with a felony conviction, loaded handgun in vehicle, possession of a regulated stolen firearm and other criminal charges.  Brand was uninjured in the crash and is currently being held at the Prince George’s County Detention Center.

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 12:01 a.m., troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of Route 301 and Timothy Branch Drive in Brandywine. Upon their arrival, troopers found a silver Nissan facing southbound in the northbound lanes on Route 301 and wedged against the guardrail. The driver, later identified as Brand, was found unconscious in the driver’s seat. Once awakened by emergency medical personnel, he refused medical treatment at the scene.

A probable cause search produced a stolen handgun loaded with an 8-round magazine and one round in the chamber under the passenger seat. During the investigation, troopers learned the gun was reported stolen in 2020 through the Brighton Township Police Department in Pennsylvania.  Police also found a brass knuckle/knife combination, and illegal drugs in the vehicle. Brand was arrested without incident and transported to the Forestville Barrack for processing.

Troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to the scene. EMS personnel from Prince George’s County Fire Department also responded for assistance. The investigation continues…

John Michael Brand

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov

