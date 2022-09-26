Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month: SBA Hosts Armchair Discussion on Increasing Opportunities for Hispanic-Owned Small Businesses

/EIN News/ --

Washington, Sept. 26, 2022

WHAT :

SBA’s Elevating Small Business Series Webinar: Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month

In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month , the U.S. Small Business Administratio n will host a live webinar panel discussion with Gabriel Esparza , Associate Administrator, SBA’s Office of International Trade; and small business owners Eduardo Ortiz of Coforma, LLC, in Washington, D.C. and Alejandro Ramirez of Universal Spartan, LLC, in Vine Grove, Kentucky.

The discussion will focus on financial wellness and the importance of equity and opportunity to help uplift and support Hispanic-owned small businesses across the country. The panel will also discuss SBA initiatives and resources that support startups seeking to launch and existing small businesses as they pivot and grow in a changing environment. Providing emerging small businesses with the needed tools to help local economies thrive is a priority of the Biden-Harris Administration and SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

WHEN:

Thursday, October 6, 2022

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (EDT)

WHO:

Gabriel “Gabe” Esparza , Associate Administrator, SBA’s Office of International Trade

, Associate Administrator, SBA’s Office of International Trade Eduardo Ortiz , Coforma, LLC, Washington, D.C.

, Coforma, LLC, Washington, D.C. Alejandro Ramirez, Universal Spartan, LLC, Vine Grove, Kentucky

HOW:

Registration is required. Click here to register or visit https://sbahhm.eventbrite.com.

This event will be recorded.

All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. SBA’s support of/or participation in this event is not an endorsement of any product, service, or entity. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least four (4) days in advance of this event. Please send an email to reasonableaccommodation@sba.gov with the subject header “ACCOMMODATION REQUEST.”

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

