U.S. MAYORAL ROUNDTABLE GOES LIVE IN COLOMBIA TO ELEVATE COLLABORATION ACROSS MAYORS

U.S. MAYORAL ROUNDTABLE GOES LIVE IN COLOMBIA
By working in collaboration, we can collectively open up opportunities for our all residents”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS , UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Roundtable, LLC, a Chicago-based consulting firm dedicated to supporting mayor’s, announced today the incredible impact made from its international expansion to Colombia.
— Mayor Michael Hancock
The event, which took place September 8, 2022, during the EXPO i, in Bogota, Colombia, aimed to expand Smart City solutions via roundtable conversations that inspire mayors to believe and engage. The theme was Reinventing our Future Cities and was completely dedicated to supporting families across both countries, with ideas shared around public safety, bridging the digital divide, and smart infrastructure.
Mayor Michael B. Hancock, City & County of Denver, CO, was invited to act as the host of this roundtable edition. Other U.S. mayors and guests who participated included Mayor Hardie Davis, City of Augusta, GA and former Mayor Steve Benjamin, City of Columbia, SC, and former President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
“Mayors across the United States and around the world are facing the same challenges, and we often look to each other to find new ideas and discover new solutions for our communities. By working in collaboration, we can collectively open up opportunities for our all residents, lift them up and prepare our cities for the future,” Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said.
“We are very pleased with the meeting held at the Expo i, with George Burciaga and the Mayors of the US Mayoral Roundtable, in a journey that Pereira has already began by partnering with other cities. We look forward to new phases of joint collaboration.” said Carlos Maya, Mayor of Pereira.
“The openness to learn about new practices and technologies from the U.S. is very valuable for the Calinteligente project of Cali´s City Hall. This initial meeting provides us a very interesting insight into processes that we are defining for the citizenry.” Said Marcela Patiño, leader of Calinteligente, City Hall of Cali.
Colombian mayors included Jairo Hortua, Alcalde de Fusagasugá, Carlos Maya, Alcalde de Pereira y miembro de Asocapitales, Miguel Ángel Moreno, Alcalde de Floridablanca, Santiago Ospina, Director ejecutivo de Asociación de Ciudades Intermedias, Wilman Vargas, Alcalde de Puerto Colombia and Marcela Patiño, líder de Calinteligente, Alcaldía de Cali, among others.
“I refuse to sit back and watch, that’s why I launched the roundtable sessions during the pandemic. We will continue to inspire and support the transformation required to lift up our most vulnerable communities.” said George Burciaga, Managing Partner of the U.S Mayoral Roundtable.
The world has faced significant challenges since 2020 that continue to have an impact. The natural growth within cities hence needs to be reimagined. As part of the roundtable discussion, this session unlocked new opportunities for cities, identified methods for growth, reviewed active projects across countries, and shared powerful learnings between mayors. The U.S. Mayoral Roundtable has had incredible success with over 350 mayors and 3000 city leaders in attendance in 2021.
Looking ahead, the firm has scheduled future roundtable sessions in Paris, Barcelona and will introduce the Colombia Mayoral Roundtable in 2023.
About The U.S. Roundtable:
The U.S. Mayoral Roundtable is a Chicago-based collaboration platform focused on inspiring transformation across mayors and critical city issues. We’re dedicated to increasing engagement throughout the United States with a bipartisan positioning that aims to support the acceleration and design of building our future cities for all families.
