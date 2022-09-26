Black Armor Tattoo Uses the Astanza Duality Laser to Fade and Transform Cover-Up Tattoos in Murrysville, PA

/EIN News/ -- Murrysville, Pennsylvania, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Armor Tattoo, a leading tattoo shop in Murrysville, PA, added the Astanza Duality laser to revise, modify, and remove existing tattoos and unwanted ink. Unlike other laser tattoo removal providers that focus on erasing regretful tattoos, Black Armor Tattoo uses the laser as a reparative tool to fade tattoos and improve cover-up art. Offering a fully capable laser tattoo removal system in-house will only add to Black Armor Tattoo’s already established client base.

“People change their minds about things all the time, including tattoos. Cover-ups are one of the main requests we get at Black Armor, which is why we decided to add laser tattoo removal to our services,” said Russ Corbett, owner. “With the Duality, we can fade and correct existing ink to stay true to our promise of customizing tattoos to bring a customer’s vision to life. Laser tattoo removal gives our artists a clean slate to work on and eliminates any color or size limitations that stand in the way of giving our clients a tattoo they’ll love for years. We love welcoming new clients all the time as we continue to grow both professionally and artistically. I’m happy we can now offer our clients a one-stop shop for both tattooing and removal five days a week to give them the best options for their next piece.”

The Astanza Duality featured at Black Armor Tattoo is a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser that safely penetrates through the epidermis and targets ink particles in the skin’s dermis. The Duality’s ultra-quick pulse duration and intense pulse energy create high peak power for optimal ink shattering and tattoo fading. The Astanza Duality’s two wavelengths, 1064 and 532 nm, safely treat all skin types and remove a wide variety of ink colors, including black and red.

“Black Armor Tattoo is beloved by the local Murrysville community for its quality art, friendly staff, and warm environment,” said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Account Representative. “With the addition of the Duality, Black Armor Tattoo can now deliver a full-service tattoo experience from the application process to fading and removal and skilled cover-ups.”

About Black Armor Tattoo

Russ Corbett has been professionally tattooing for 18 years and founded Black Armor Tattoo in 2014. Now located in Murrysville, PA, Black Armor is one of the area’s leading and most professional tattoo studios. Changing locations from Plum to Murrysville while also changing up the inner dynamics of the new tattoo studio itself, Black Armor has become a place that offers a professional, clean tattoo experience with separate, private stations where clients can enjoy a relaxed environment by either watching tv or listening to music while talking with a talented and friendly artist.

Black Armor Tattoo offers free consultations for laser tattoo removal and tattoo assessments. For more information, visit https://www.blackarmortattoo.com/, call (412) 704-7724, or follow Black Armor Tattoo on Instagram and Facebook.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to succeed in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in TexasTM and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health CareTM.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Astanza Laser Astanza Laser (800) 364-9010 info@astanzalaser.com