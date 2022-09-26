Appellate Judicial Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Francis vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

26 September 2022





JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancies on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, created by the July 31, 2022, retirement of Judge William W. Francis Jr.:





There are 17 applicants, of whom five report they are female and none report they are minority applicants. Thirteen are employed outside the Springfield metropolitan area. Eight applicants work in the public sector and nine work in the private sector. Of those in the private sector, five work in a solo or small-firm practice. Of those in the public sector, all are trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 52 years.









David Thomas Tunnell





The commission is expected to conduct the interview beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the Supreme Court Building, 207 West High Street, in Jefferson City. The interview is open to the public.





The commission is expected to begin meeting at approximately 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 2, after the interview concludes, to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration for the Francis vacancy.









