Suspect and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 7:15 pm, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun, assaulted one of the victims and demanded property. One of the victims complied. The suspect took the property and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a dark colored Chevy Malibu. It was last seen bearing a Virginia temporary tag of 16314A.

The suspect and vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.