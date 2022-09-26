Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market - Competitive Index and Regional Footprint Study Report 2022-2025

Surge in demand for intravenous immunoglobulin for treating neurological disorders supplement the growth of the intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market by Application and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global intravenous immunoglobulin market accounted for $8,995 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,964 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on application segment, hypogammaglobulinemia held the largest market share in 2017, and is anticipated to continue this trend in the near future. Large patient population, lack of effective substitute treatment, and early adoption of immunoglobulin for the treatment of hypogammaglobulinemia are expected to boost the growth of this segment.

The global IVIG market is driven by factors such as high prevalence of diseases such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) and hypogammaglobulinemia coupled with surge in geriatric population and rise in the number of hemophilic patients. In addition, increase in production of immunoglobulin with better plasma quality using advanced purification techniques is expected to supplement the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in IVIG products are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities in the market in near future. However, stringent government regulations towards IVIG products and side effects associated with the use of IVIG impede the growth of the market.

Key Findings of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market:

Myasthenia gravis segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Hypogammaglobulinemia was the largest revenue contributor in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

North America dominated the global intravenous immunoglobulin market in 2017.

LAMEA is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2018-2025.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share in the global market, followed by Asia-Pacific. The major factors responsible for the growth of the intravenous market in these regions include high adoption rate in developed and populous countries such as Japan and the U.S. coupled with the presence of large plasma production facilities.

The key companies profiled in the report include Baxter International Inc., CSL Ltd., Grifols, S.A., Octapharma AG, Kedrion Biopharma Inc., LFB Group, Biotest AG, China Biologics Products, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and Bayer AG. The other players included in the value chain analysis (but not included in the report) are Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.; Behring GmbH; Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.; Option Care Enterprises, Inc.; ADMA Biologics, Inc.; and BioScrip, Inc.



