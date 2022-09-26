Canada's Travel and Tourism Industry Welcomes the Science-Based Removal of Canada's COVID-19 Border Measures

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable ("The Roundtable") welcomes the announcement made today by the federal government to remove all remaining COVID-19 border restrictions, including mandatory random testing, mandatory masking in airports, airplanes and trains, quarantine requirements, and the mandatory use of the ArriveCan app for health declarations.

Ensuring the safety of travellers has always been a priority for the travel and tourism industry. The Roundtable has long advocated for the removal of these measures as they were not rooted in science and were inconsistent with rules governing all other community activities Today's announcement is aligned with the findings Evaluating Canada's Pandemic Border and Travel Policies: Lessons Learned authored by four esteemed infectious diseases doctors. The findings were clear: the federal government's border measures should not be re-deployed for future Variants of Concerns. As such, the Roundtable continues to encourage the federal government to follow the science and avoid using these tactics in the future.

About the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable

The Canadian Tourism Roundtable is a cross-Canadian coalition of leaders in the tourism and travel sector – including representatives from airports, airlines, hotels, and chambers of commerce across the country – committed to working together to restart the sector smoothly and safely. Travel and Tourism is a $105 billion sector, employing millions of Canadians and accounting for 2.1% of the country's gross domestic product. The CTTR advocates for safe and prosperous tourism and travel sector across Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable