Australia Counselling Builds a Bridge Between Australians Seeking Counsellors and Professionals with Streamlined Searching Tools

Australia Counselling is an Australian platform designed to help Australians find counselors, therapists, psychologists, and other mental health professionals with streamlined on-site searching tools.

According to a health survey conducted by the Australian Institute for Health and Welfare, it is estimated that approximately 20.1% of Australians reported that they had a mental or behavioral condition during the collection period between 2020 and 2021. Experts in charge of the survey imparted that the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a tremendous impact on the mental health of Australian individuals and communities:

“The sudden loss of employment and social interaction, the added stress of moving to remote work or schooling, and impacts of sudden “localized” lockdowns to prevent further outbreaks have impacted the mental health of many Australians. Stress, confusion, and anger are commonplace as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Seeking, but more importantly, reaching the professionals that can help is a priority for hundreds of thousands of Australians. Australia Counselling is an Australian company that came up with a simple, actionable solution for the aforementioned issue.

To help Australians find a counsellor, find a psychologist, and find nearby professional therapy clinics, Australia Counselling has introduced a comprehensive easy-to-use search function on its website. Visitors of AC’s website can use this tool for free to quickly find a competent, professional mental health worker that can cater to their needs.

The search function features two filters, including “location” and “category”. The latter can be used to find specific mental health workers that specialize in certain fields, such as telehealth counseling, abuse, addiction, career counseling, confidence, depression, family counseling, general counseling, and more.

Australia Counselling is a virtual home to innumerable therapists, psychologists, and counselors located across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Tasmania, and other regional areas of Australia. From Boost of Joy, over Karen Druce, to Lotus Bloom Counselling, professionals registered at Australia Counselling are the cream of the crop in their respective fields and disciplines.

According to the company’s spokesperson, Australia Counselling was founded to raise the bar of quality regarding Australian mental health, stating the following:

“Our mission is to improve the mental health and quality of life for all Australians, no matter where they are. By providing immediate online access to hundreds of professional therapists and improving awareness and information resources around mental health. Australia Counselling has plenty of information on mental health issues with high-quality information and resources to improve mental health and well-being,” said Australia Counselling’s spokesperson.

Australia Counselling’s psychologists, therapists, and counselors either hail from or are represented by distinguished associations and organizations such as the Australian Psychological Society, Australia Counselling Association, ANZAP, CCAA, AABCAP, AHA, QCA, Capav, and more.

Most professionals registered at Australia Counselling offer online and telehealth consultation services while many provide face-to-face counsel.

