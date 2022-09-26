Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 252,771 in the last 365 days.

Launch of the Society of Technical Analysts' Anniversary Book

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Technical Analysts' Anniversary Book Striking Gold – Celebrating over 50 years of the Society of Technical Analysts was launched on 22 September by Eddie Tofpik, Chairman of the Society of Technical Analysts (STA) and Head of Technical Analysis at ADMISI. The launch took place at the Annual STA Awards ceremony and drink reception at the National Liberal Club, Westminster.  The Anniversary Book is a collection of seminal articles that have appeared in the Society's Journal, The Market Technician, over the past half century.

The book documents an impressive and notable range of Technical Analysis topics including articles by authors Malcolm Blazey, Daniel Gramza, Tony Plummer, Robert R Prechter and Steven Nison.

"This book is a history of progress within the Society of Technical Analysts and a valuable up-to-date reference work of the Technical Analysis profession."

Eddie Tofpik, Chairman, STA

To download, click here.

Media Contact:
Katie Abberton, Society of Technical Analysts
info@technicalanalysts.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7125 0038

About us:

The Society of Technical Analysts (STA) is the UK association for technical analysts. Its main aim is to promote Technical Analysis and its use in the investment community. Established over 50 years ago, the not-for-profit organisation is the oldest and one of the largest such Technical Analysis societies, in the world.

https://www.technicalanalysts.com/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/launch-of-the-society-of-technical-analysts-anniversary-book-301633283.html

SOURCE SOCIETY OF TECHNICAL ANALYSTS LIMITED

You just read:

Launch of the Society of Technical Analysts' Anniversary Book

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.