Get Real Health Joins Client UHSFT to Highlight New Milestones for My Medical Record

Award-Winning Patient Engagement Solution Continues Growth and Expansion of Remote Care Management

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI CPSI family of companies and a provider of comprehensive patient engagement tools, joins client University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust (UHSFT) in announcing the eight-year anniversary of Get Real Health's digital personal health record, My Medical Record, as well as the latest deployment of the solution at North Bristol for post-treatment follow ups for prostate cancer patients.

My Medical Record, developed for UHSFT by Get Real Health, was introduced in 2014 as a tracker for prostate cancer patients. Aimed at increasing patient engagement and collaborative care to reduce demand on services, such as outpatient appointments, My Medical Record offers chronic disease management as well as communication with providers, appointment coordination and medication access through mobile or desktop devices.

"We have had a front row seat to the growth of My Medical Record from a pathway-specific solution to a comprehensive tool across all demographics," said Robin Wiener, President of Get Real Health. "The enhancements and updates over the years are a testament not only to the flexibility of our products but also to UHSFT's commitment to citizens' access to health records and care collaboration."

Coinciding with the eight-year milestone is the 20th deployment of My Medical Record within the NHS at North Bristol:

"My Medical Record is now a core part of our business and clinical strategies, and we aim to offer the service to all patients that have a relationship with us," said Kevin Hamer, My Medical Record Programme Manager. "This is key in supporting a positive patient experience whilst also reducing the stress and workload for our busy clinical services."

The award-winning solution boasts over 130,000 users throughout the NHS, with 15 additional deployments on the horizon for 2022 and 2023.

"This is why we do what we do," says Wiener. "The awards and recognition for our solutions are certainly appreciated but the real reward is knowing that millions of people around the world are living better lives through our work with forward-thinking organizations like UHSFT. That's what we focus on."

