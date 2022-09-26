Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 252,823 in the last 365 days.

United States Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Training Market Analysis 2022: Flight Simulators Gaining Momentum Due to Technology Enabling a More Realistic and Affordable Experience

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Training Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the US training market for commercial UAS, highlighting what is driving its revenue growth.

In this study, market segments include recreational flight, commercial operations, and public safety training. The market is stable and growing with increasing commercial and public safety UAS and registered aircraft.

Commercial applications for UAS have expanded in the past decade, and UAS-related job positions have opened in diverse industry segments, increasing the need to train UAS operators.

Service companies, OEMs, simulator software providers, and educational institutions provide training in the United States. Many colleges and universities offer UAS-related programs, and the FAA recognizes most of them.

UAS flight simulators are gaining popularity because technology enhancements enable a more realistic and affordable experience. As UAS gains autonomy, the training must adapt to new types of operations. However, the US market landscape is regionally fragmented, as training requirements vary depending on the local environment.

Overall, commercial UAS applications are nascent and evolving. Because the industry has not developed many formal standards, instruction varies greatly, challenging the training market and affecting performance outcomes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Training Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Purpose and Overview
  • Trends and Challenges
  • FAA Regulations
  • Commercial UAS Training Segmentation
  • UAS Programs in Public Safety Agencies
  • Representative Companies Offering Commercial UAS Training
  • Representative Educational Institutions Offering Commercial UAS Programs
  • Representative Courses
  • UAS Flight Simulation
  • AUVSI TOP
  • Key Competitors for Commercial UAS Training
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Training for Public Safety
  • Growth Opportunity 2: UAS Programs for Educational Institutions
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Flight Simulation for Commercial UAS Training
  • Conclusions

4. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9oyymj

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-commercial-unmanned-aerial-system-uas-training-market-analysis-2022-flight-simulators-gaining-momentum-due-to-technology-enabling-a-more-realistic-and-affordable-experience-301632929.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

You just read:

United States Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Training Market Analysis 2022: Flight Simulators Gaining Momentum Due to Technology Enabling a More Realistic and Affordable Experience

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.