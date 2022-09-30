Jim Garcia Voted as ‘The Best Real Estate Agent in Castle Rock 2022’ by Colorado’s Rockies Agents
Castle Rock & Castle Pines Realtor Jim Garcia was voted ‘The Best Real Estate Agent in Castle Rock 2022’ by Rockies Agents, a Douglas County firm in Parker, C0
Jim is the absolute best. Jim and his team helped me through the home buying process every step of the way. Jim is extremely honest about every home and makes sure it is the perfect. Thank you Jim!”CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO, USA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castle Rock and Castle Pines Realtor Jim Garcia was voted as ‘The Best Real Estate Agent in Castle Rock 2022’ by Rockies Agents, a local Douglas County real estate referral company based in Parker, Colorado. Rockies Agents partners with highly reputable real estate agents throughout the State of Colorado to pair homebuyers and sellers with a local, licensed real estate agent.
Rockies Agents serves as a middle-man between home buyers and sellers and a wide variety of real estate firms ranging from large, highly recognizable real estate agencies to small boutique, one-person real estate firms specializing in Douglas County real esate. Before pairing a buyer or seller with an agent, Rockies Agents takes time to understand the specific needs and unique requirements of anyone seeking a real estate agent referral. After a thorough evaluation of the buyers’ or sellers’ distinct circumstances, a local Realtor is selected who can best meet the buyers’ or sellers’ needs. Jim's impressive 250+ 5-Star reviews, mainly from Castle Rock and Castle Pines Buyers and Sellers, were are contributing factor to this years award. Here is a link to Jim Garcia's Castle Rock Realtor reviews: https://jimgarciahomes.com/jim-garcia-real-estate-agent/reviews/
“Jim is a fantastic Realtor and absolutely the guy you want working for you! Jim sold our house for 20k over asking and negotiated a leaseback so we had time to find our dream home and still only move once. When it was time to buy, Jim's knowledge of the local market was absolutely spot on. He wrote fantastic offers that gave us the best chance at winning a bidding war while also preventing us from over paying. We highly recommend Jim as he is the best of the best!” Andrea I., client
”We could not have picked a better realtor to sell our house in Castle Rock. Every detail of the process, end-to-end was perfectly timed and orchestrated. He has a tremendous support team that executes flawlessly, Jim is extremely responsive, always returning calls or texts within minutes. In addition he has incredible connections when it comes to getting things done. Electricians, glass specialists, plumbers, you name it and he will have someone on the job pronto. His expertise in the market also ended up allowing us to sell for more than we thought. His sense of humor made the process a lot of fun. He's a pro, and now a friend. I'd recommend him to anyone interested in making a real estate move.” Rick J., client
“Rockies Agents is an excellent resource for any homebuyer or seller who is seeking the perfect real estate agent to represent them in the buying and/or selling process. The service they offer, which is best described as ‘matching Colorado home buyers and sellers with top Realtors,’ is an extremely helpful and time-saving tool. The service is also completely free, which is an added bonus. I’m thrilled that Rockies Agents selected me as ‘The Best Real Estate Agent in Castle Rock’ for 2022. There are many agents serving the Castle Rock, Castle Pines and Douglas County, Colorado communities, so it’s a true honor to be selected for this title,” says Jim Garcia, a Castle Rock and Castle Pines Real Estate Agent.
Jim’s service and commitment to his clients is unparalleled and many do not hesitate to publish their opinions of his skills, knowledge, and level of customer service on reputable websites such as the Better Business Bureau. “Jim is our Realtor and represented us in purchasing a new luxury home in Castle Pines, CO. He has a deep understanding of the market and sub-markets which helped us focus our search. He is a wealth of information about the nuances of the purchase process, and also has a deep understanding of home construction including some peculiarities of this area. Jim provided advice that helped us structure the purchase and loan to suit our needs and avoid both immediate and future costs. We are not first-time home buyers and considered ourselves quite knowledgeable, but without Jim, we would have never ended up in this beautiful home. Jim is a true professional and now a new friend. Thanks Jim,” Jon S., client.
About Rockies Agents:
Rockies Agents is a local Colorado company based in Parker, Colorado. The company works with the best real estate agents in Colorado to make finding a Realtor simple and painless for home buyers and sellers. The process of working with Rockies Agents involves four simple steps that culminate in matching prospective homebuyers and/or sellers with the best possible Realtor for the job. Rockies Agents is a one-stop-shop for anyone looking to buy or sell a home and seeking a competitive realtor with knowledge of specific communities and neighborhoods throughout the State of Colorado.
About Castle Rock/Pines Real Estate Agent Jim Garcia:
Jim Garcia, along with his full-service team, has been voted as one of the Best Real Estate Agents in Castle Rock, Colorado for several years. In 2022 Jim was voted One of the "Best Real Estate Agents in Colorado" by RealTrends and has over 250+ 5-Star online reviews. By providing exceptional customer service and reliable advice to clients so they can make well-informed buying and selling decisions, Jim’s goal is to help clients achieve successful real estate transactions and to meet the unique needs of his clients. Jim is a Master Certified Negotiation Expert in Real Estate, and has worked in the real estate industry for more than 25 years. He is a member of the Colorado Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors, and the South Metro Denver Realtors Association. As a Realtor, Jim Garcia specializes in all of Castle Rock, Castle Pines north, and Castle Pines Village real estate. Whether you are looking for luxury homes for sale in Castle Rock, homes for sale in Castle Pines North, or any other property in Douglas and Elbert County, please contact Jim Garcia: Jim Garcia in Castle Rock, CO. +1 720-385-4497 email: JimGarcia100@gmail.com, Visit us on social media: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn, or visit: https://jimgarciahomes.com
