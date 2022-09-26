PCOS Treatment Market: Identifying Key Players and It’s Most Promising Pipeline Therapeutics

PCOS Treatment Market

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title PCOS Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Allergan plc., AstraZeneca plc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson and Johnson, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., SANOFI, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Polycystic ovarian syndrome or PCOS is a hormonal disorder that occurs in women during their childbearing age and is characterized by formation of cyst on ovaries. PCOS often leads to hirsutism, obesity, infertility, and diabetes, thus, needs effective management. Presently, there is no cure for PCOS, but different types of medications, such as insulin sensitizing agent, oral contraceptive, antiandrogens, and anti-obesity drugs are used to manage PCOS. The polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to rise in demand for PCOS treatment medication across different regions and increase in popularity combination therapy majorly drives the market growth. The global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market size was valued at $2,902 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $4,184 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the PCOS Treatment Market have also been included in the study.

PCOS Treatment Market Key Players: Allergan plc., AstraZeneca plc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson and Johnson, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., SANOFI, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

PCOS Treatment Market by Drug Class: Insulin Sensitizing Agent, Oral Contraceptive, Antiandrogens, Anti-Obesity Drugs, and Others

PCOS Treatment Market by Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store & Retail Pharmacy, and Online Providers

