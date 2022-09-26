Over 350 Seniors Attend Sen. Kearney & Rep. Zabel’s Annual Senior Expo

Senator Kearney hosts a Senior Expo

SPRINGFIELD, PA – September 26, 2022 – More than 350 local seniors, their families, and caregivers attended Senator Tim Kearney and Representative Mike Zabel’s 3rd Annual Senior Expo in partnership with Senior Community Services on Thursday.

The annual event, which has been held at the Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center since its inception in 2019, is a highly anticipated community event.

“The turnout for this event is usually good but this year, we’ve exceeded expectations,” said Senator Kearney. “Rep. Zabel and I continue to host the Senior Expo because we want our seniors to know they matter. Being able to bring local organizations together that offer services for them, their families, and caregivers is a great way to make resources more easily accessible, while also providing attendees with a chance to socialize and have fun.”

More than 60 vendors and local organizations were at the event. Each vendor offered specific services or resources that directly impacted seniors, including state-related assistance offered by the offices of Senator Kearney and Representative Zabel.

“Ensuring our senior citizens have a working knowledge of the state programs available to them has been a focus of mine since taking office,” said Representative Zabel. My Senior Expo, co-hosted with my colleague, Senator Kearney, expanded on this initiative and introduced seniors to a wide variety of programs that fit their individual needs and lifestyles. I thank everyone who made today’s Senior Expo a resounding success, and I look forward to engaging in more of these community-driven events in the future.”

While the event is entitled “Senior Expo,” helpful information was also available to assist families of seniors, and their caregivers. Eva Marie Shahade, an Upper Darby resident and caregiver for her 83-year-old mother Patricia Shahade attended this year’s event.

“This is my second consecutive year attending this event, and I think it’s the best one yet,” said Shahade. “I came here with my mother and as her caregiver, I had very specific questions about her needs and how I can continue to assist her. The organizations here were able to answer my questions and I’m thankful to Senator Kearney and Rep. Zabel for putting it together.”

In addition to information and resources, attendees were provided with a continental breakfast, some guests received flu-shots courtesy of Rite-Aid, and more than 40 people won raffled-off door prizes.

A huge part of this year’s success can be attributed to the volunteers from Delaware County Office of Services for Aging (COSA), the vendors, and the generous donations of sponsors, which included: DELGO Community Transit, Health Partners Plans, Independence Blue Cross, Main Line Health, Clear Captions, Comcast, Springfield Country Club, and Humana.

