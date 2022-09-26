Urgent Care Apps Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Urgent care apps Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Urgent care apps market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the Urgent care apps market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Urgent care apps Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Urgent care apps market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The global urgent care apps market is projected to expand significantly, owing to increasing adoption of mobile apps to reduce healthcare costs. Rising demand for patient-centered treatment is anticipated to further drive the global urgent care market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare industry for high-quality healthcare outcomes is expected to boost the global urgent care apps market during the forecast period. However, alternative solutions such as instant messaging applications and concerns associated with cyber-attacks are expected to impede the global urgent care apps market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest report encases an in-depth summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Urgent care apps market, with systematic profiling of the companies operating across this industry. In this section of the report, experts have listed down the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market rivals for proposed business expansion. Additionally, it highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have also been assessed in the report through effective analytical tools like SWOT analysis.

Key market participants include PatientSafe Solutions, Inc., TigerConnect, Inc., Siilo Holding B.V., Medisafe Limited, Hospify Limited, Allm Inc., CommuniCare Technology, Inc. (Pulsara), Voalte, Inc., Vocera Communications, Inc., and Alaya Care Inc.

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2020, Arrow Solutions LLC was acquired by Alaya Care Inc. The deal would expand and strengthen Alaya Care’s product capabilities in the diverse and highly regulated health care landscape

The post-hospital applications segment is expected to lead the market, expanding at a CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period, which is attributable to benefits of post-hospital applications such as expense reduction, error prevention, enhanced patient outcomes, preventive care, and efficient medication management.

The trauma segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Surge in the number of roadway accidents in developing nations and rising need for post-hospital treatments are estimated to promote growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global urgent care apps market on the basis of type, clinical area, deployment, usage, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Collaboration Apps & In-hospital Communication

Triaging Apps & Pre-hospital Emergency care

Post-hospital Applications

Clinical Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cardiac Conditions

Stroke

Trauma

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Medication Management

Emergency Care & Training

Symptom Checking

Rehabilitation

