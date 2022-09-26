Business Intelligence and Analytics Market 2027 | Future Growth and Business Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for real-time data-driven decision-making solutions and rising need to identify customer behavior

Market Size – USD 27.20 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.2%, Market Trends – Rise in adoption of search-driven analytics to generate analysis reports. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global business intelligence and analytics market is forecast to reach USD 60.49 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global business intelligence and analytics market is projected to expand significantly in terms of revenue due to growing demand for real-time data-driven decision-making solutions.

Besides, rising need to identify customer behavior across various industries and sectors is expected to further fuel global business intelligence and analytics market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of search-driven analytics to prepare reports will propel revenue growth of the global business intelligence and analytics market growth to a significant extent in the near future. Search-driven analytics is a paradigm to build charts and reports using web search style; also, it can incorporate natural language processing.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/467

As well as new entrants in the Business Intelligence and Analytics market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Key market participants include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., GoodData Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and Qlik Technologies Inc.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Business Intelligence and Analytics market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

Among the process type segments, the online analytical processing (OLAP) segment is expected to register a significant CAGR of 11.3%, due to growing adoption of OLAP processing-built business intelligence and analytics solutions in various industries and sectors, since OLAP comprises analytical queries, reporting, and decision support.

Due to rapid adoption of cloud technologies by end-users, the modern channel data delivery segment is expected to account for comparatively higher revenue share than other data delivery segments during the forecast period. This can be attributed to significantly high demand for cloud-hosted business intelligence and analytics solutions, which offer streamlined data exchange.

For further queries, please reach out to our team @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/467

The global Business Intelligence and Analytics market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Business Intelligence and Analytics sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global business intelligence and analytics market on the basis of process type, data delivery, application, end-use, and region.

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Online Transactional Processing (OLTP)

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)

Data Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Traditional channels

Web portal

Web app

Email

File Transfer Protocol (FTP)

Modern channels

Cloud hosting

Social sharing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Business management

Performance management

Strategic planning

Process intelligence

Competitive intelligence

IT management

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Information Technology

Retail

Entertainment

Government

Energy & Power

Financial Services

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request Proceed to Buy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/467

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Business Intelligence and Analytics market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Business Intelligence and Analytics industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the Business Intelligence and Analytics market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

waterproof bluetooth speaker market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waterproof-bluetooth-speaker-market

e-waste and information technology asset disposition market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/e-waste-and-information-technology-asset-disposition-market

mobile phlebotomy services market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-phlebotomy-services-market

action camera market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/action-camera-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Size Worth USD 60.49 Billion by 2027