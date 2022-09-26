Stop & Shop Donates 100,000 Diapers During National Diaper Need Awareness Week

Stop & Shop’s Donation Will Help Parents in Need Across Five States in the Northeast

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced a donation of 100,000 diapers to diaper banks across its five-state footprint in honor of National Diaper Need Awareness Week. Taking place from September 24th – October 2nd, National Diaper Need Awareness Week is designed to call attention to the issue of diaper need, which is not having a sufficient supply of diapers to keep babies and toddlers clean, dry and healthy. Diapers are among the most highly sought-after items at food banks and food pantries, as 1 in 3 families struggle with diaper need*, and Stop & Shop is stepping up to help as the number of people facing diaper need has increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing inflation.



The recipient diaper banks will each receive 20,000 Nature’s Promise® diapers ranging in sizes from 1 through 6 to help families in need. The recipient diaper banks include:

“Many families continue to struggle due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, and we know that when families face difficulty providing diapers for their children it can impact their physical and mental well-being,” said Jennifer Barr, Director of External Communications and Community Relations for Stop & Shop. “Stop & Shop is proud to step up to help with these diaper donations, which we hope will provide relief for many families in need."

Stop & Shop is proud to provide diaper banks with its own brand of Nature’s Promise® diapers, which are free from chlorine, latex, dyes, and lotion. The entire line of Nature’s Promise® diapers and wipes are hypoallergenic and made of sustainably harvested fluff pulp and a plant-derived absorbent core liner with a plant based breathable outer cover. With an ultra-soft, cloth-like feel, parents and caretakers can be sure that their baby will wear a healthy and sustainable, 12-hour dry protection diaper while wearing Nature’s Promise® diapers.

In addition to diapers, Stop & Shop will also donate $5,000 to The Diaper Bank of Connecticut in North Haven, CT. As the leading diaper bank in the nation, The Diaper Bank of Connecticut has donated more than 31 million free diapers to low-income families through its extensive 60+ agency network since its founding in 2004. The additional donation to The Diaper Bank of Connecticut will support in its mission to provide free infant and toddler diapers, period products, and youth and adult incontinence supplies to low-income families across Connecticut.

To learn more about Stop & Shop’s Nature’s Promise® brand of products, visit stopandshop.com/pages/naturesPromiseBrandPage. To find out more about how Stop & Shop cares for the community, visit stopandshop.com/pages/community.

*According to the Diaper Bank Network

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

