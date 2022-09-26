The Polyolefins Market Is Expected To Grow At An 11.4% Rate, Driven By The Rise In Demand For Packaged Food As Per The Business Research Company's Polyolefins Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers polyolefins market size, polyolefins market forecasts, major polyolefins companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the polyolefins market, an increase in demand for packaged food is expected to propel the growth of the polyolefins market going forward. Packaged food is a type of food that saves time in food acquisition, preparation, and is ready-to-eat food from grocery stores. Polyolefins are used to pack food products with mechanical strength, and cost-efficiency, as a result, increasing demand for packaged food increases the demand for polyolefins market.

For instance, according to the Press Information Bureau, a nodal agency of the Government of India, India exported more than $ 2.14 billion worth of final food products in 2020-21. The export of products under the ready-to-eat (RTE), ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-serve (RTS) categories rose by more than 23% to $ 1011 million from April to October (2021-22) compared to $ 823 million reported in April to October (2020-21). Therefore, an increase in demand for packaged food is driving the growth of the polyolefins market.



Request for a sample of the global polyolefins market report

The global polyolefins market size is expected to grow from $173.96 billion in 2021 to $193.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The global polyolefins market size is expected to reach $298.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the polyolefins market. Major companies operating in the polyolefins market are focused on product innovations to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in May 2020, Braskem a US-based manufacturer of polyolefins developed polyolefin-based additive manufacturing materials. The company added products such as powder for powder-bed fusion technology, pellets with pellet extrusion technology, and polyolefin-based filament with material extrusion technology. These newly developed products can be used for fused filament fabrication for personal and industrial uses.

Major players in the polyolefins market are Exxonmobil Corporation, SABIC, Sinopec Group, Total SA, Arkema SA, LyondellBasell Industries, Braskem SA, Total SA, BASF SE, Sinopec Group, Bayer AG, Reliance Industries, Borealis Ag, Ineos Group AG, Repsol, Petrochina Company Ltd, Ducor Petrochemical, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., and Reliance Industries

The global polyolefins market segmentation is categorized by type into polyethylene (PP) – HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, Polypropylene, other; by application into films and sheets, blow molding, injection molding, profile extrusion, other; by end-user into packaging, automotive, construction, pharmaceuticals/medical, electronics and electricals.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the polyolefins market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global polyolefins market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global polyolefins industry report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Polyolefins Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide polyolefins market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, polyolefins market segments and geographies, polyolefins market trends, market drivers, market restraints, polyolefins market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The polyolefins market overview also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Global Market Report 2022 – By Grade (Reinforced PA 6, Unreinforced PA 6, Other Grades), By End-User (Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Industrial/Machinery, Consumer Goods And Appliances, Construction, Other End-Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Blow-Molded Plastics Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Polypropylene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyethylene, Polystyrene, PVC, PET), By Technology (Extrusion, Injection, Stretch), By Applications (Packaging, Consumables And Electronics, Automotive And Transport, Building And Construction, Medical) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

High-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (PE 63, PE 80, PE 100), By Application (Oil & Gas Pipe, Agricultural Irrigation Pipe, Water Supply Pipe, Sewage System Pipe, Other Applications), By End-User Industry (Packaging, Building And Construction, Agriculture, Automotive, Other End-Use Industries) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/