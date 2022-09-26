Submit Release
Control Analytics, an ESC Spectrum company, Introduces Fully Integrated O2 Analyzer System for Hydrocarbon Applications

ESC Spectrum launched the 500EX Tunable Diode Laser (TDL) Analyzer System utilizing Mettler Toledo GPro 500 TDL’s technology for accurate and fast measurements.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESC Spectrum, an industry leader in air emissions monitoring and compliance, launched the 500EX Tunable Diode Laser (TDL) Analyzer System for safety and process control applications. It is designed to meet the challenge of measuring O2 in hydrocarbon vents, flares, headspaces, and other gas streams quickly with a high degree of accuracy.

Control Analytics was acquired by ESC Spectrum early in 2022. The company has decades of experience providing continuous emissions and process monitoring systems to energy and hydrocarbon processing industries, including refineries and petrochemical production facilities.

“We developed the 500EX TDL analyzer system for DOW Chemical. They needed an economical, compact, fully-integrated system already configured to make critical Oxygen measurements in their hydrocarbon environments,” explained Greg Banchiere, Transition Manager for Control Analytics, Inc. “Because our unit comes pre-configured, it is easier to build and install.”

The 500EX O2 Analyzer System package utilizes Mettler Toledo GPro 500 TDL’s technology for stable, accurate, and fast measurements. The heated system is designed to handle condensable hydrocarbons including flammable hydrocarbon samples and samples with moisture, a process non-heated analyzers often find challenging. Built for durability, the system employs elastomers, stainless steel, and standard armored rotameters and includes a sample flow alarm. Additional options such as auto and remote validation, heated sample line temperatures above 150°F, trace erase hydrocarbon filters and many more are available.

While the 500EX TDL system is ready to install, ESC Spectrum’s analyzer engineers can customize this system to suit your specific needs. The unit is backed by 24/7/365 customer support. The Control Analytics 500EX TDL Analyzer System can be configured to measure other gases, including CH4, CO2, H2S, HCI, H2O, CO, and NH3.

Interested in learning if the Control Analytics 500EX TDL Analyzer System is right for your facility? Please contact the ESC Spectrum Sales Team at sales@escspectrum.com or by calling 512-250-7902

