New TMS Center To Treat Help Treat Resistant Depression in Greater Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WIN TMS, in partnership with American Behavioral Clinics, has opened 3 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) treatment centers throughout Milwaukee to offer a medication-free treatment option to people suffering from drug-resistant depression. The centers are open weekdays from 7 am- 7 pm, and are located within the American Behavioral Clinics locations at:

10424 W Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226 | Phone: (414) 567-2522

7330 W.Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53220 | Phone: (414) 567-2524

331 E Puetz Road, Oak Creek, WI 53154 | Phone: (414) 567-2530

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation uses magnetic fields that gently activate and stimulate areas of the brain thought to be underactive in people suffering from depression. TMS is FDA-cleared and known to be a highly effective medication-free treatment for resistant depression, and is covered by most insurances. The treatment is non-invasive with minimal side effects. Patients sit relaxed in a comfortable TMS chair to receive treatment, in which an electrical probe is placed on the front left of the patient's head.

Patients are able to read, chat with staff, or even watch Netflix while receiving a treatment, which usually lasts around 20 minutes per session, occurs 5 days a week, and runs from 6-8 weeks. Each WIN TIMS location is open on weekdays from 7 am to 7 pm, making receiving treatment before, during, or after work or school a viable and convenient option.

Results have shown that in over 4.8 million people who have received TMS treatment, 83% see measurable improvements, with 62% achieving complete remission from depression. Some patients have reported feeling an improvement within just 2 weeks of treatment.

Read patient testimonials and learn more about transcranial magnetic stimulation and WIN TMS here: https://wintmstherapy.com/