Customer Loyalty Management Software Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.82 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%: Straits Research

The global customer loyalty management software market size was worth USD 844 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,820 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period (2022–2030). North America holds the largest share, due to the presence of key players, technological advancements, and a large customer base.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A customer loyalty program is an e-commerce marketing strategy that rewards customers those loyal to a brand and interacts with it regularly. Customer loyalty programs are designed to encourage repeat purchases by offering discounts, exclusive offers, VIP events, and other benefits to members. They work at customer retention and understanding and analyzing customer behaviours and preferences to further businesses. According to statistics, 80% of the British population is a member of a customer loyalty program.





Customer-Centric Approaches Driving the Market



It is discovered that, in addition to a simple customer focus, creating customer value and putting customers first provides the longest-lasting business value, regardless of time. Because the goal of loyalty management is to reward a company's repeat customers, developing customer-centric strategies has become necessary to maintain a high customer retention rate, driving the demand for loyalty management programs.

Through loyalty platforms, key players have implemented personalization features. It helps to capture the attention of customers and improve their overall experience. Personalized recommendations and coupons from brands attract customers. Customer satisfaction rises because of these programs, which drives their adoption across industries. According to Annex Cloud, 33% of consumers abandon a brand that lacks personalization.

Technological Advancements Boost the Market



The rate of technological advancements, whether artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), or digital reality, is directly proportional to the growth of the global Loyalty management software market. Over 20 billion devices are expected to be connected to the internet in the next two years. With hundreds of devices connecting to the internet every second, the global digital transformation in various industries is expected to provide value-producing opportunities in the global Loyalty Management Software Market, which is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Thanks to technological advancements, we can now use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to analyze and analyze consumer behavior using improved algorithms. In loyalty programs, AI and machine learning improve the customer experience and influence purchasing habits. According to Bond, 95% of customers want to use emerging technology like chatbots, AI, VR, and smart devices to interact with their loyalty program.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 1,820 Million by 2030 CAGR 8.9% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Segments Covered Deployment, Enterprises, Applications, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Apex Loyalty, CitiXsys Americas Inc, Comarch, CityGro, Inc., Influitive Corporation, SiEBEN Yotpo, Ltd., Tango Card, Inc., Oto Analytics, Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., and Loyverse

Cloud Sub-Segment Accounts for Large Market Share

The market is divided into two segments based on deployment: on-premise and cloud. Cloud-based customer loyalty management software provides a network-based solution accessible from any location with an active internet connection. Integrating with third-party solutions is usually easier. The cloud deployment model supports various devices that are simple to use, such as tablets, mobile phones, social media, and many others. The cloud-based software allows real-time updates on customer queries and response rates at reasonable prices. Furthermore, they help organizations with scalability and ease of access to organizational content, regardless of employee location, assisting with business continuity.

Market Growth due to Large Enterprises Funding for Increased Customer Retention

According to the enterprise size, the market is divided into two categories: small & medium (SMEs) and large. Large businesses are investing in customer loyalty solutions due to their large customer base and higher purchase frequency. It provides the brands with potential publicity and strengthens their market position.

Loyalty is more important than ever to businesses in various industries, particularly those that are heavily consumer-driven, such as retail, financial services , and hospitality. According to "Loyalty Big Picture," more than 71 % said they spend at least 2% of total revenues on loyalty and CRM to activate customers and leverage the data asset to create personalized offers and extensions, with the majority spending more than 4%.

Impact of Covid-19

When it comes to customer-brand interactions, COVID-19 has changed nearly everything. The pandemic has upended traditional strategies and tactics that brands have used to engage with customers, deliver an exceptional experience, and earn loyalty and repeat purchases. The retail world has majorly moved to the online space during the pandemic. Online grocery sales increased by 40% year over year, prompting retailers such as Wegmans to rethink their brick-and-mortar expansion plans. Customers' digital engagement exploded, while in-store foot traffic slowed significantly, with brands such as Chipotle seeing a 134% increase in digital orders and increased app-based engagement year over year. The need for customer loyalty software also rose significantly to understand and analyze the new online behaviors of customers and hence driving the market upward.

Presence of Key Players and Advanced Infrastructure Resulting in North America’s Large Market Share

North America offers a wide range of opportunities for the global customer loyalty software market due to its technologically advanced infrastructure, widespread adoption of loyalty programmers, and strong presence of several established enterprises in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada. In the United States, the majority of customers have loyalty cards. According to Accenture, there are 3.3 billion loyalty memberships in the United States.

The Asia-Pacific loyalty market is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies, including India and China. In Asia-Pacific developing countries, a whopping 92 % were in the favor of loyalty programs. Because maximum consumers in developing markets are middle-class, they are more price-conscious. They prefer incentives such as loyalty cards because they believe they will benefit them financially in the long run. They do not switch brands often, so loyalty programs are ideal for them, necessitating the customer loyalty management software.





Key Highlights

The global customer loyalty management software market size is expected to reach USD 1,820 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. (2022–2030)

The customer loyalty software market is driven by Increased adoption of omnichannel and multi-channel programs, technological advancements, and a growing need for competitive differentiation.

Cloud-based deployment is the leading segment with a large market share attributed to better integration with other loyalty systems such as CRM and marketing resources and enabling cost-effective real-time content collaboration and analysis.

Over the forecast period, Large Enterprises are expected to have a dominant share owing to huge investments by organizations to increase customer retention and defend their position in the highly competitive environment.

North America holds the largest share, due to the presence of key players, technological advancements, and a large customer base. APAC is expected to have a large market share in the forecast period due to its large population, rising preference for mobile technologies, and increasing digitization.





Some of the key players in the global customer loyalty management software market are

Apex Loyalty

CitiXsys Americas Inc

Comarch

CityGro Inc.

Influitive Corporation

SiEBEN Yotpo Ltd.

Tango Card Inc.

Oto Analytics Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Loyverse





Global Customer Loyalty Management Software Market: Segmentation

By Deployment:

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise:

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Applications:

Campaign Management

Reward Distribution

SMS Marketing

Others

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





Market News

May 2021 - Salesforce introduced a new product of Loyalty management for the end-users such as retail, manufacturing, travel, and hospitality to boost engagement and trust. It is built on the Salesforce Consumer 360 platform to provide intelligent solutions for B2B and B2C customers.

June 2021- Comarch Launches New AI-Powered Loyalty Program Enrollment Security Service. The AI-powered Enrollment Security Service uses historical data to detect fraudulent new registrations and changes to personal information. It uses an ensemble of statistical and machine learning natural language processing models to analyze each new registration or change in personal data.





Rapid Increase in Unique Mobile Subscribers Offers an Array of Opportunities for the Customer Loyalty Management Software

E-Commerce Industries Battle to Deliver Essentials Amid the Pandemic





