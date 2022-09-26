Chicken Based Ingredients Market – Know the Untapped Growth Opportunities to 2030

Global chicken based ingredients market size was valued at $1,364.7 Mn in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,982.5 Mn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Preference for nutritious food, increase in demand for health and fitness related food & beverages, and surging demand from downstream industries such as biodiesel, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and animal feed drive the growth of the global chicken based ingredients market. However, large capital investments and concerns regarding health effects of excessive chicken fat and oil consumption restrain the market growth. On the other hand, expansion of the sales and distribution network present new opportunities in the next few years.

The key players in the global chicken based ingredients industry include Bare Bones, Borough Broth, Brodo, Broth of Life, Epic Provisions, International Dehydrated Foods Inc., Kettle and Fire Inc., Lonolife, Manischewitz, Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC, Piermen B.V., Proliver, Sanimax, Stara Foods and Symrise AG.

Moreover, over the last decade, a large number of players have gradually entered the global chicken based ingredients market, resulting in the availability of these ingredients for a wide range of applications via various distribution channels. Another factor that has contributed to the popularity of chicken based ingredients in recent years is the digital boom, which has seen brands continue to promote their products via online sales channels such as social media, newsletters, and e-mail marketing. While the global chicken based ingredients market remains competitive, companies are expected to concentrate on packaging, pricing strategies, and marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the current market landscape.

According to chicken based ingredients market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, it is categorized into oil, broth, fat, and protein. As per application, it is divided into food & beverage, animal feed, biodiesel, and food supplement. According to distribution channel, it is fragmented into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. Region-wise, the chicken based ingredients market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Various types of chicken based ingredients available in the market include protein powder, broth, fat, oil, bone broth, and protein.

By type, the fat segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020 attributed to the fact that chicken fat is used in producing oil and protein which is used in food & beverage and food supplements industries.

By application, the food & beverage segment held the largest chicken based ingredients market share as chicken based ingredients are used in various dishes on a large scale. By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment led the market according to chicken based ingredients market forecast, owing to the availability of a large variety of chicken based ingredients in these stores.

Government initiatives to promote agricultural business have increased investment in agribusinesses. This is anticipated to aid in the combat against rise in food demand and may fuel the market for chicken based ingredients. Furthermore, the surge in preference for high protein intake from dietary products has increased the demand for chicken based ingredients, which may provide a positive outlook in this market.

In addition, the enhanced use of animal feed is expected to increase the demand for chicken based ingredients. The consumption of chicken based ingredients has increased due to the removal of traditional and cultural barriers, as well as the expansion of fast-food chains, which is expected to fuel the expansion of the market.

On the contrary, the market for chicken based ingredients is expected to be hampered by strict regulations governing quality standards and clean labelling. Furthermore, rise in health consciousness as a result of excessive consumption of chicken based ingredients, as well as surge in consumer awareness of ethical and religious beliefs, are likely to obstruct the growth of the chicken based ingredients market.

Key findings of the study

The global chicken based ingredients market size was valued at $1,364.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,982.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $449.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,055.8 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.3%.

By type, the fat segment was the highest contributor to the chicken based ingredients market, with $458.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,108.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

By application, the food and beverage segment was the highest contributor to the chicken based ingredients market, with $459.5 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,095.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

By region, in North America, the U.S. was the highest revenue contributor with $194.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $496.2 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.2%.

