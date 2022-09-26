9/26/2022 UPDATE: Warrensville Road is Open to Traffic: Work Begins on Warrensville Road in Lycoming County

​9/26/2022 UPDATE: Work on this project is complete. Route 2039 (Warrensville Road) is open to traffic.

Montoursville, PA – On Monday, April 4, work will begin on the embankment failure along Route 2039 (Warrensville Road) between Lick Run Road in Loyalsock Township and Mosteller Road in Eldred Township, Lycoming County.

Warrensville Road has been closed between Lick Run Road and Mosteller Road due to safety concerns since August of 2019. A detour using Route 2014 (Broad Street), Route 2075 (Montour Street), Route 87, and Route 973, has been in place.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $3.5 million, project. Work is expected to be completed in November of 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###



