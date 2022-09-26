Weather Causes Road Closure Timeframe to be Extended on Mercer Road in Butler County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing Mercer Road in Harmony, Butler County will remain closed until October 3, 2022.

Mercer Road will be closed through October 3, 2022, between U.S. 19 and Little Creek Road and Little Creek Road to Wise Road as crews from Gulisek Construction, LLC of Mt. Pleasant, PA continue work on the roundabout with the final wearing course of paving on the roundabout (weather permitting).

Little Creek Road will remain open to through traffic during this closure. To detour, motorists should use Wise Road to U.S. 19 or Little Creek Road to U.S. 19.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

