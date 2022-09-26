Submit Release
Crystal Khalil & Dr. Nicole LaBeach to Judge and Speak at National Black MBA Association Conference

Duo to participate and attend the annual NBMBAA event in Atlanta

We love hosting programs that empower others to leverage their knowledge, life experiences, and create their ultimate and most meaningful yet!”
— Crystal Khalil
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal Khalil and Dr. Nicole LaBeach, Volition Enterprises and Sister Diamonds Co-CEOs, are excited to be involved in the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) 44th Annual Conference and Exposition from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 at the Georgia World Congress Center (285 Andrew Young International Blvd.).

Khalil, a bestselling author and former Porsche North America executive turned CEO, is moderating the Undergraduate Minority Business Case Competition, and OWN’s “Put A Ring On It” host and 20+ year entrepreneur LaBeach will be judging the competition held on Thursday, Sept. 29. In 2019, LaBeach moderated the panel discussing “Identifying and Addressing Blindspots: The Value of Assessment and Coaching.”

“Nicole and I are thrilled to be a part of the NBMBAA Conference with so many influential pioneers and business leaders along with so many aspiring individuals,” Khalil said. “We love hosting programs that empower others to leverage their knowledge, life experiences, and create their ultimate and most meaningful yet! We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the event of such an esteemed organization.”

The National Black MBA Association seeks to align itself with outstanding corporate partners that share its commitment to creating educational opportunities and economic growth for African-Americans and diverse business professionals. The association works to foster mutually beneficial relationships that create a pipeline of diverse talent for our partners and offer new-exciting resources and opportunities for members while increasing the reach and impact of the NBMBAA.

Crystal and Dr. Nicole motivate others to build the careers and businesses of their dreams while strengthening the relationships that matter at home, work and in the greater community. The duo harnesses the power of collectivism and collaboration in all of their brands to effectively illuminate, celebrate and advance the brilliance of individuals.

For more information about Crystal and Dr. Nicole, please visit www.womanunlimitedlive.com or email info@sisterdiamonds.com. For more information on the NBMBAA Conference, please visit nbmbaa.org.

Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
cseeman@rhythmcommunications

