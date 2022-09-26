Windows and Doors Market to Reach $356.4 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.9% CAGR

increase in housing requirements, and governmental initiatives to invest in construction-related activities drive the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Windows and Doors Market by Product Type (Windows and Doors), Material (Wood, Metal, and Plastic), and Mechanism (Swinging, Sliding, Folding, Revolving, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global windows and doors industry generated $217.9 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $356.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in disposable income, increase in housing requirements, and governmental initiatives to invest in construction-related activities drive the growth of the global windows and doors market. However, high price package of some ecofriendly materials hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic implemented a global lockdown, which had a negative impact on the growth of the global windows and doors market, especially during the initial phase.

Manufacturing activities windows and doors were stopped or restricted to a huge extent. Construction and transportation activities, along with their supply chains hampered on a global level.

The windows segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the windows segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global windows and doors market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to rise in consumer spending and increase in new construction activities. Moreover, the doors segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in multi-family housing units is expected to increase the number of doors for different families, which in turn, drives the segment.

The residential segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the residential segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the global windows and doors market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increase in population, rise in disposable income, and rapid urbanization in developing countries.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global windows and doors market. This is owing to rise in government initiatives, and rise in spending in the construction sector in developing countries of the region. Moreover, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region.

Leading Market Players

Anderson Corporation

Atrium Corporation

Horton Automatics

JELD-WEN Inc

Lixil Group Corporation

Marvin Windows and Doors, Inc.

MI Windows and Doors

Masco Corporation

Pella Corporation

YKK Corporation.