Lipstick Market Fastest Growing and Highest Revenue Generating Segments, Key Trends, and Competitive Scenario

Lipstick Market

According to a new report, The global lipstick market analysis is segmented on the basis of product type, form, distribution channel, and region.

The global demand for lipstick is expected to increase due to rise in number of working women across the globe as well as due to the surge in consumer inclination toward online shopping.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Lipstick Market by Product Type, Form, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,". The global lipstick market size was valued at $8.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $12.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6237

Lipstick is a beauty product that adorns the lips by changing natural color of the lip. The major ingredients that lipsticks are used to make lipsticks includes wax, alcohol, pigments, oil, and emollient that provides texture, and protection to lips. There are different shades & colors of lipstick such as red, pink, nude, peach, brown, maroon, and others available in the market that are compatible for different skin tones and lip shapes. Thus, offering consumers with variety of color options and allowing them to experiment with new colors.

In addition, there are different types of lipsticks including matte lipstick, glossy lipstick, stain lipstick, and others and have specific purposes such as moisturizing and longwearing are available in the market. Thus, this fact is driving the growth of the lipstick market. In addition, the expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and others has made these lipsticks easily accessible to the consumers, which in turn contributes toward the lipstick market growth.

The matte lipstick segment is anticipated to garner highest the lipstick market share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that consumers, mostly working women nowadays look for lipsticks, which can sustain and last longer throughout their busy days and prevent reapplying lipstick; thus, saving their time. Matte lipsticks tend to stay throughout the day over traditional lipsticks. This factor is expected to boost the lipstick market trends.

Upsurge in demand for natural, herbal, and organic lipsticks is anticipated to boost the growth of lipstick market in the upcoming years. This is attributable to rise in consumer awareness regarding the ill effects of harmful ingredients used in lipsticks, which lead to irritation, itching, and drying of lips. Thus, this fact has driven consumers toward the use of natural, herbal, and organic lipsticks. Moreover, lipstick manufacturers are now indulged in launching natural, organic, and herbal lipsticks to meet the rise in customer demands, which propels the growth of the lipstick market. For instance, Lotus Herbals manufactures beauty products including lipsticks that are made from natural ingredients and does not contain any synthetic and chemical based ingredients in it.

The global lipstick market analysis is segmented on the basis of product type, form, distribution channel, and region. Depending on product type, the lipstick market is classified into matte, glossy, lip powder, and others. By form, the market is classified into liquid, stick, and palettes. By distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online stores. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Need a Discount? Getting Exclusive Discount And Free Consultation @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6237

The key players for lipstick industry profiled in the report include L'Oréal S.A, Shiseido Company Limited, Revlon Inc., Coty, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Christian Dior SE, Unilever, Guerlain, Inglot Sp. Z. O. O., and Relouis.

Key Benefits of the Report:

○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the Lipstick Market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Lipstick Market share.

○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the global Lipstick Market growth scenario.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

○ The report provides a detailed Lipstick Market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Related Reports:

○ Lip Care Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2022-2029

○ Lip Powder Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2021-2030

○ Face Wash Market by Manufacturer, Region, Type and Application Forecast to 2026

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/face-wash-market-A11887

○ Cosmetics Face Serum Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cosmetics-face-serum-market

○ Rose Oil Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rose-oil-market-A07069



Source: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research