With 8.7 % CAGR, Sepsis Diagnostics Market Worth will be USD 1509.85 Million by 2030

The global sepsis diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 1509.85 million in 2030 from USD 712.74 million in 2021, and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. Growing Incidence of hospital-acquired infections along with the rising demand for rapid diagnostic tests to fuel the industry growth.

The Worldwide Sepsis Diagnostics Market value in 2021 was USD 712.74 million, and by 2030 it will reach USD 1509.85 million with a 8.7% CAGR. Sepsis is a severe condition that arises when the body reacts to an infection that causes tissue damage. Bacterial infections are the prominent cause of sepsis, while viral infections can also lead to sepsis. A post-surgery infection or a small wound that becomes infected might trigger sepsis. Sepsis can result in multiple organ failures, septic shock, and death if it is not diagnosed and treated properly.







Sepsis Diagnostics Market Insights:

In terms of product, in 2021, the blood culture media segment held a dominant position with a market share of over 45.5%.

The microbiology segment recorded a maximum revenue share of more than 48.5% on the basis of technology.

The bacterial sepsis segment in 2021 held a dominant position with a revenue share of nearly 79.5% in terms of pathogens.

On the basis of testing type, in 2021, the laboratory testing type segment held the highest revenue share of over 85%.

North America ruled the overall market by region, with a revenue share of nearly 39.7% in 2021.





Factors influencing the Sepsis Diagnostics Market growth :

Factors like the increasing incidence of infectious disease and hospital-acquired infection are influencing its growth rate.

Factors such as the increasing cases of infectious diseases such as cholera, pneumonia, salmonellosis, toxic shock syndrome, COVID-19, and other diseases are stimulating the overall growth of the sepsis diagnostics market. As per data issued by the World Health Organization in February 2021, approximately 1.3-4.0 million cases of cholera are recorded each year globally. In addition, a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in November 2020 found that the prevalence of toxic shock syndrome in the United States ranged from 0.8 to 3.4 per 100,000 people.

Every hospitalized patient is at risk of developing hospital-acquired infections (HAI). Long hospital stays, healthcare staff who don't wash their hands, and increased dependence on antibiotics are additional risk factors. Urinary Tract infections (UTIs) and Surgical-Site Infections (SSIs) are the most common hospital-acquired infections, which can lead to sepsis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are responsible for approximately 100,000 fatalities annually and 1.7 million infections, with urinary tract infections contributing to 32%, pneumonia for 15%, surgical site infections for 22%, and blood infections for 14%.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market: A thorough Segmentation Analysis

The worldwide sepsis diagnostics Market segmentation has been done on the basis of product, technology, pathogens, testing type, and region.

By Product:

Software Products

Instruments

Blood Culture Media

Assays and Reagents

By Technology

Microbiology

Immunoassay

Molecular Diagnostics





By Pathogens

Bacterial Sepsis

Fungal Sepsis

Other Pathogens





By Testing Type

Laboratory Testing

POC Testing

By Region

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

Middle-East and Africa





In terms of product, in 2021, the blood culture media segment held a dominant position with a market share of over 45.5%. This is because clinicians consider blood cultures as the most efficient and affordable testing method. A blood culture is a clinical test that identifies bacteria or fungi in the blood of a person. Microorganisms do not normally exist in blood, but their presence can indicate a bloodstream infection such as fungemia or bacteremia, which can result in sepsis.

The microbiology segment recorded a maximum revenue share of more than 48.5% on the basis of technology. Microbiology technology enables accurate detection and identification of bacteria for sepsis diagnosis via culture medium assays. Furthermore, new strategic initiatives by key players are also stimulating the segment's expansion.

Over the projected period, the molecular diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The segment is expected to be driven by the implementation of molecular diagnostic technology because of its many benefits, including accuracy, high sensitivity, and fast response time compared to other technologies.

The bacterial sepsis segment in 2021 held a dominant position with a revenue share of nearly 79.5% in terms of pathogens. Factors such as an increase in hospital-transmitted infections, an increase in surgical operations, and occurrences of bacterial sepsis are stimulating the growth of this segment. According to a report released in January 2021 by SAGE Journals, bacterial sepsis is the most prevalent form, with gram-negative bacteria infecting 62.2% of patients and gram-positive bacteria infecting 46.8%.

On the basis of testing type, in 2021, the laboratory testing type segment held the highest revenue share of over 85%. This is mostly because lab testing is more accurate than POC testing for the diagnosis of sepsis. Clinical laboratory testing allows a thorough examination of the pathogen, testing of lactate level and its medication resistance profile.

North America ruled the overall market by region, with a revenue share of nearly 39.7% in 2021. This expansion can be due to the region's increased use of advanced diagnostic tools because of the presence of strong healthcare infrastructure, the presence of prominent competitors, and a favourable reimbursement system. Additionally, it is anticipated that the increasing prevalence of infectious illnesses and sepsis will boost the need for cutting-edge diagnostic methods.





Key Players in Sepsis Diagnostics Market:

GE Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Amara Health Analytics

Luminex Corporation

BioMerieux SA

Bruker Corporation

Epic Systems Corporations

Koninklijke Philips N.N.

McKesson Corporation

Wolters Kluwer NV

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company





Recent Developments

On 13th September 2022, in partnership with Clinical Excellence Commission (CEC), the Sydney Health Partners, University of Sydney, & NSW Health Pathology, eHealth NSW developed the AI-powered clinical decision support tool for determining the risk of sepsis.





On 23rd September 2022, The SeptiCyte RAPID test was created by the molecular diagnostic company Immunexpress in collaboration with Biocartis. It is an FDA-cleared, completely automated host-response assay that can distinguish sepsis from non-infection inflammation in suspected patients.





In April 2022, Frequasense received £175,000 fund from LVYA Labs to develop technology that promptly identifies sepsis. Hospitals, GP offices, nursing homes, and paramedics will all use Frequasense's platform, which includes a fast finger prick test, once it is completely developed.





