Thunder Energies Engages Geological Experts For Gold and Minerals Assessment

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP (OTC: TNRG) has announced the engagement of Lane A. Griffin, a professional geologist, to assess the reserves of gold and other valuable minerals present at Thunder Energies' Nevada mining property.

Initial exploratory work will include extensive drone flyovers of the property. This will help identify the best possible locations for surface mining.

Thunder Energies entered into a joint venture and partnership agreement with Fourth and One this past spring, as previously announced by company management.

"Now that the property is within our corporate structure," Rick Haynes, company President, stated in announcing Griffin's retention, " we can proceed to quantify the extent of our reserves of gold and other minerals on the several thousand acre tract."

Griffin, in his written summary of an initial assessment of the region, includes the Thunder Energies property. He states adjoining tracts have proved reserves of gold in excess of 138,000 ounces. He explains in his report that with an adjoining property having proven reserves of gold, this fact is a strong – but not definite – indicator for Thunder Energies' property.

"US Minerals Exploration Company discovered sediment hosted gold mineralization in 1984 and subsequently an open pit cyanide heap leach operation was conducted by Alta Gold Company on this area just to the north of the [Thunder Energy] claims. A total of just over 138,000 ounces of gold and minor silver was produced through 1999. A series of small mining companies have held the property since the mine closure and they have conducted extensive drilling and geophysical exploration of the pit and prospects to the west and south.

Several zones of high-grade gold mineralization were encountered in these drilling campaigns on the western flank of Kinsley Mountain. The true extent and exact nature of this mineral endowment remains unclear but the district has attracted serious attention from the exploration community and continued drilling is planned."

The company's acreage is part of the Kinsley Mountain region near Elko, Nevada, and specifically the rich Secret Canyon area. In addition to the previously mentioned 138,000 in proven reserves, another adjoining property mining firm has proved well in excess of 400,000 ounces in gold reserves. An industry mining journal reported on the reserves, and the richness of the area in a 2020 article.

Thunder Energies has retained Griffin to assess the mineral reserves on the property, He notes that mineral reserves will likely include precious and base metals.

Critical base metals have been identified and historically produced from the property. Copper, tungsten, lead, molybdenum, zinc, antimony and bismuth have been found in ore concentrations and in anomalous amounts. No recent exploration has been conducted in these areas to further identify these and other associated minerals of interest.

The entity, Thunder Energies, recently changed control with a new investor group based out of Atlanta taking a leadership role in the business' new direction.

For more information about Thunder Energies, its SEC filings, and business activities, please visit: www.thunderenergiescorp.com

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

