Global Disposable Cutlery Market Is Expected to Generate $16.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in penetration of fast food restaurant chains such as Subway, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Domino's, preference of people to have fast food in restaurants, hotels, cafés, and others, and rise in social events and gatherings drive the global disposable cutlery market. However, the closure of restaurants, food chains, and others caused the market to setback in 2020. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total disposable cutlery market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global disposable cutlery market garnered $ $10.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $16.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $10.1billion Market Size in 2031 $16.2billion CAGR 4.8% No. of Pages in Report 252 Segments covered Type, Material, End Use, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Surge in penetration of fast food restaurant chains such as Subway, Taco bell, Pizza Hut, and Domino's Preference of people to have fast food in restaurants, hotels, cafés and others Increasing awareness about infectious diseases which can be caused by repetitive use of cutlery Rise in social events and gatherings Opportunities A huge increase in takeaway culture Growth in the busy life of the global population Restraints Ban on plastic disposable cutlery Increasing awareness about environment

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global disposable cutlery market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

The closure of restaurants, food chains, and others caused the market to setback.



The research provides detailed segmentation of the global disposable cutlery market based on type, material, end use,distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the spoon segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global disposable cutlery market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the fork segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on material, the plastic segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global disposable cutlery market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the wood segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end use, the commercial segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global disposable cutlery market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total disposable cutlery market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global growlers market analyzed in the research include Anchor Packaging, Apollo Funds, Biopak, D&W Fine Pack, Dart Container Corporation, DOpla S.p.A., Goldplast, Hotpack Global, Huhtamaki, and Pactiv Evergreen.



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global disposable cutlery market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.





